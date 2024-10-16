Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    Opinion: Beyond Kamala or Trump, This Is the One Thing We Should All Vote For

    By Michael Ian Black,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uagQa_0w8mPZyU00
    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    We’re almost there, folks. The presidential election is nearly upon us, and not a second too soon. We are a people on edge because, while the specific issues at play are familiar enough, the election’s underlying narrative is about something more fundamental than immigration policy, tax policy, foreign policy. The central issue is none of those things. Instead, the unarticulated question at the heart of this election isn’t what do we want to do, but who do we want to be?

    The U.S. is a strange country, the first nation created around an idea. That idea—self-governance of the people by the people—was a radical one. Could a nation of Calvinists and corporatists somehow figure out how to create a peaceable governance stripped of primogeniture? Could thirteen colonies with disparate customs and cultures forge a union whose legitimacy doesn’t rest at the point of a bayonet?

    It's also a strange country because of who inhabits it. For the most part, we American citizens are not descended from centuries of native stock. Most of us cannot trace our American ancestry back more than a few generations. We arrived by ship and plane, sometimes by our own free will and sometimes not. We are the sons and daughters of merchants and ministers, sinners and slaves.

    We are a motley people, whose ruling class often emerges from humble beginnings. Kamala Harris didn’t come from much. Neither did JD Vance or Tim Walz . Only a couple generations before Donald Trump ’s ascendancy, the first American Trump, Friedrich, arrived on American shores as a German immigrant seeking to escape mandatory military service, a tradition his grandson Donald honored when concocting a phony “bone spurs” excuse to avoid serving in Vietnam.

    Finally, we are a strange country because of our unique confederacy of territories. We are states united, more like a conglomeration than a nation. What is true in one state may not be true in another. That tension, the uneasy distribution of power between the federal and state governments, has defined our politics since the nation’s inception.

    How much of a nation do we wish to be? How much of a confederacy? With a landmass this large, it’s reasonable to ask whether the laws of Texas ought to be applied to Maine, and vice versa? Larger nations than our own—Canada, Russia, China—have, more or less, figured out how to create a country whereas smaller countries than our own (Italy comes to mind) have never quite shaken the sense of being a collection of quasi-independent territories assembled under a single banner.

    Aside from one pesky civil war, we’ve managed to keep these states generally united for nearly two hundred and fifty years. Not long by historic terms, but not too terrible when measured against the span of a single human life. As we find ourselves blundering towards another presidential election, it’s worth asking whether this American experiment is working.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oucgx_0w8mPZyU00

    Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., U.S. in January 1981.

    Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Handout via Reuters

    Who do we want to be?

    Do we wish to be Ronald Reagan ’s “shining city on a hill,” that beacon of freedom and opportunity promised to the world’s downtrodden and poor? Or do we want to return to 1930s isolationism, as popularized by Nazi-sympathizer Charles Lindbergh’s “America First” movement? Do we want to play the benevolent global paterfamilias, called upon to mitigate the world’s spats without claiming territory for ourselves?

    Or do we want to adopt the more expansionist authoritarian leanings of Putin and Xi? Do we really believe in freedom? And does that freedom include the freedom to live one’s life in accordance with one’s personal beliefs and mores? Or do we want to regulate freedom to conform with a narrow biblical interpretation of right and wrong in a (stupid) effort to draw ourselves more firmly together as a single people?

    Anybody who has read anything I’ve ever written knows my feelings about Donald Trump. He’s a walking fart. Ultimately, though, he’s incidental to the larger conversation because, while he espouses the most odious and discredited ideas, he would be nothing without the millions of Americans who, apparently, support them. Ideas like rounding up millions of immigrants and putting them in concentration camps. Ideas like shooting protesters. Ideas like a day of violence. Ideas of inherent genetic racial disparities. The list is long and grotesque. For some, however, it’s deeply appealing.

    Why?

    Maybe for the same reason strongmen always resonate. Because they promise easy solutions to difficult problems. “Trust me,” they say, or “I alone can fix it.” When pressed about how they will “fix it,” they deflect and scapegoat. If only we can get rid of the immigrants, the trans people, the “scum,” as Trump just called his Democratic opposition, our problems will be solved. It’s a “get in line or get lost” political philosophy at odds with my understanding of what the United States of America is meant to be.

    That America, the so-called “experiment” millions upon millions of people have abandoned their own homelands to pursue, is, once again, up for debate. This long-held debate has its most recent antecedent in 9/11. Since that day, Americans have been asking whether our openness will be our ultimate undoing. The journalist William Greider coined the phrase “Fortress America” in 1998 to describe American military readiness following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Since the Twin Towers fell, the phrase has taken on a more paranoid cast, best symbolized by Trump’s nativist rhetoric and failed border wall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZMkx_0w8mPZyU00

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas, June 30, 2021.

    Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

    As we wind down the current presidential election, that “fortress” has come to mean something quite sinister. No longer is the Trump campaign focused on threats from without, but, increasingly, on what he perceived as domestic threats. “The enemy within” Trump has taken to calling the American left.

    In addition to his proposal to send shock troops through American cities and towns to round up immigrants, including some here legally as in the case of the Springfield Haitians, he has opined on using the National Guard and, “if necessary,” the military to target his political opposition.

    The fortress he wants to build resembles what you might have found in East Germany instead of in Germantown, Pennsylvania. It’s a fortress, already sanctioned by the Supreme Court who determined that a president can do anything he wishes so long as it is carried out as part of their “official duties” erected to protect a single individual.

    Our strange country has been through strange times. We’re a fitful and discontented people. Those impulses have, at times, both hindered us and served us well. A nation of seekers will always be seeking. We have never stopped pushing for that elusive more perfect union, but our notions of how to get there have rarely seemed further apart.

    I have my own ideas about how to make America great again. Openness, tolerance, cooperation, generosity, mutual respect. To me, these are foundational notions of what it means to be American. Whether my taxes go up or down by a couple percentage points doesn’t mean that much to me if my neighbors find themselves being attacked for living their most authentic lives. Or if they cannot afford health care. Or if they are being force-fed Christianity in public schools. Or if they find themselves stopped by the police to prove their citizenship.

    That is not an America with which I wish to associate myself. I know who I want us to be. Do you?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    R McCann10th
    1d ago
    We should all be voting for Truth and Honesty...There's some very hard decisions in our future, we need to lose the waffling Bullshit from both Parties if we don't then we may not have much of a future...
    What is Truth...?
    1d ago
    LIBERALS FOUNDED this country and called themselves Patriots, conservatives wanted to remain British and were called Tories (Tory). CONSERVATIVES SAVED this country almost 100 years later and called themselves Republicans. Almost 100 years later LIBERALS & CONSERVATIVES as Democrats & Republicans set aside their differences and led the world to victory in World War II, under Franklin D Roosevelt & Dwight D Eisenhower. All to preserve and defend the MOST CONSERVATIVE DOCUMENT ever written: US CONSTITUTION. And what was it to CONSERVE? The principles and promises of the MOST LIBERAL DOCUMENT ever written: THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE which says, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” “The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left, are in the gutters." Dwight D. Eisenhower.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent7 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Trump Spews Profanity and Bizarre Insults at Catholic Charity Dinner
    TheDailyBeast6 hours ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent2 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Andrew Schulz Predicts ‘Landslide’ Trump Win After Podcast Appearance
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Jake Tapper’s Daughter Describes Alerting Her Dad to Kamala Harris’ Embrace of Brat
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Harris or Trump: Who Is Primed to Get the Joe Rogan Endorsement?
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Opinion: The top election issue isn’t the economy or immigration — it’s Trump’s unfitness to lead
    The Hill2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Fox News Host Faces MAGA Pile On for Harris Interview That Hasn’t Even Happened Yet
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Montana Campsite Killing Was So Vicious the 911 Caller Thought It Was a Bear Attack
    TheDailyBeast22 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Spurns Trump to Endorse Jill Stein
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Biden Shades Trump Over That Disastrous Town Hall in Pennsylvania
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    'A lot of Trump signs': Residents in blue stronghold Milwaukee break down 2024 election
    Fox News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Presidential candidates hit airwaves for major interviews as Election Day nears
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Hurricane Relief Workers Forced to Evacuate Due to Threat of ‘Armed Militia’
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    USDA Investigating Deadly Boar’s Head Listeria Outbreak, Senator Says
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    WATCH: Prince Harry Goes Full California in Surfing Video
    TheDailyBeast16 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Kamala Harris Tells Charlamagne Tha God She’ll Beat Trump
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    First Openly Gay Finnish Hockey Player, 29, Killed by 66-Year-Old Partner
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy