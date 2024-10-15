Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    Nancy Pelosi: Biden Still Hasn’t Talked to Me Since He Dropped Out of the Race

    By Dan Ladden-Hall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np426_0w7IaGr100
    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

    Nancy Pelosi says President Joe Biden still hasn’t spoken to her since she pressured him to drop out of the presidential race in July. During an appearance on the “Politics Weekly America” podcast Tuesday, the former House speaker was asked by Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland if she thinks Biden has not yet forgiven her for the role she played in the end of his campaign. “There may be some people around him who haven’t forgiven me for my role,” Pelosi laughed. “But in any event, we just have to win the election. That’s really—my focus is, I’m prayerful about our friendship and the rest, and his legacy had to be protected if this other guy would win.” Earlier in the interview she described Biden—a friend of hers since the 1970s—as “one of the great consequential presidents of our country.” When asked if she felt he simply couldn’t win in 2024, Pelosi responded: “No, I thought his—the campaign that they were on couldn’t win. He might have won, but they had to change what was happening, and he decided that change would be his stepping aside.”

    Read it at The Guardian

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Comments / 443
    Add a Comment
    Dia Ware
    8h ago
    Because you, Obama and Schumer viciously stabbed him in the back and forced him to drop out of the race! I wouldn’t talk to you either!
    bill
    9h ago
    old hag.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Lara Trump Claims Polls Are Wrong Because People Slip Her ‘Beverage Napkins’ Saying They’ll Vote for Her Father-in-Law
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Trump Names Three Good Things About Kamala Harris: ‘She Does Seem to Be a Survivor’
    Mediaite16 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Father Turned Down an Invitation to Her Wedding
    TheDailyBeast12 days ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Kelly Ripa Makes a Bold Declaration About Divorcing Husband Mark Consuelos
    Parade2 days ago
    Cher and Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards Facing Problems Amid Her ‘Overbearing’ Behavior
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Tensions Flare Between Biden and Harris’ Teams as Election Looms
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    'Grotesque word': Nancy Pelosi fears terrible consequences if she utters Trump's name
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Opinion: The 4 reasons Harris is losing
    The Hill4 days ago
    Black group fires back at Obama for ‘insulting’ Harris pitch: 'Worst kind of identity politics'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Meghan McCain Threatens to ‘Spill Tea’ on Dad’s True Feelings on Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Mothers who lost daughters to illegal immigrants say VP Harris' border trip was 'political stunt'
    Fox News15 days ago
    Gutfeld Applauds Biden Landing ‘Sick Burn’ on Harris: ‘Maybe He’s Not So Demented After All’
    Mediaite18 days ago
    Oddsmakers see a big shift in Trump-Harris race as election nears
    AL.com3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Ben Affleck Is 'Messing' With Ex Jennifer Lopez's Head After Split, Source Claims: 'He’s Falling Into a Very Toxic Pattern'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Didn't 'Lie' About Her Black Grandparents
    Snopes9 days ago
    Woman sparks fierce debate after claiming only being allowed a plus one to events is 'polyphobic'
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Pelosi says some "haven't forgiven" her for pressuring Biden to drop out
    Axios1 day ago
    Whoopi Goldberg fires back at Trump after he called her ‘filthy, dirty, disgusting’: ‘You hired me four times’
    the-independent.com6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy