Nancy Pelosi: Biden Still Hasn’t Talked to Me Since He Dropped Out of the Race

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi says President Joe Biden still hasn’t spoken to her since she pressured him to drop out of the presidential race in July. During an appearance on the “Politics Weekly America” podcast Tuesday, the former House speaker was asked by Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland if she thinks Biden has not yet forgiven her for the role she played in the end of his campaign. “There may be some people around him who haven’t forgiven me for my role,” Pelosi laughed. “But in any event, we just have to win the election. That’s really—my focus is, I’m prayerful about our friendship and the rest, and his legacy had to be protected if this other guy would win.” Earlier in the interview she described Biden—a friend of hers since the 1970s—as “one of the great consequential presidents of our country.” When asked if she felt he simply couldn’t win in 2024, Pelosi responded: “No, I thought his—the campaign that they were on couldn’t win. He might have won, but they had to change what was happening, and he decided that change would be his stepping aside.”

Read it at The Guardian

Read more at The Daily Beast.