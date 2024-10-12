Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    Sydney Sweeney’s Sly Reply to Duck Mascot’s Flirty Message

    By Liam Archacki,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz6YN_0w4geVh900
    Collage by the Daily Beast/Reuters

    The Oregon Duck, the mascot for the University of Oregon’s football team, shot his shot with actress Sydney Sweeney —but came up short.

    On ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday, the show’s hosts were busy making their picks for the winners of the day’s upcoming games. In the background, however, sharp-eyed viewers could see the Duck holding up a sign with a message for the bombshell actress, whose roles in Anyone But You , The White Lotus and Euphoria have launched her to superstardom over the past few years.

    “Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back,” the Duck’s sign read.

    He didn’t have to wait long for Sweeney’s response, but it was a brutal one.

    Later that day, Sweeney scribbled her answer over a photo of the Duck holding the sign that she posted to her Instagram story: “Sorry, changed my number haha,” she wrote.

    Maybe if No. 3-ranked Oregon pulls off a huge win over No. 2 Ohio State later this evening, the Duck’s spirits will be lifted.

    In any case, the unenthusiastic response probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise, seeing as Sweeney has been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022 after the two began dating in 2018. Sweeney does, however, tend to keep that side of her life mostly under wraps.

    “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told British Glamour in 2023 . “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

    The prolific actress has already appeared in three movies in 2024— Eden , Immaculate , and Madame Web— with a new season of Euphoria on the way.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jerry Grapes
    2d ago
    she's a trick
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sydney Sweeney 'Thirst Trap' Photo Going Viral This Weekend
    The Spun2 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney responds after Oregon Duck mascot shares message for her
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney told everyone how she really felt about Oregon mascot’s flirty request
    New York Post2 days ago
    Cause of Death Revealed for ‘American Pickers’ Star
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    “Sorry, Changed My Number” – Sydney Sweeney Rejects Oregon Mascot Who Asked Her To Call Him Back
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    JoJo Siwa Takes New Girlfriend on $30,000 Birthday Trip
    talentrecap.com1 day ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Jose Canseco's Daughter Turns Heads With No-Pants Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    Hayden Panettiere 'Forced Back to Rehab by Relative' — as Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Was 'Removed From Her Home'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Stars Coming Back for New Spinoff
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Mariah May Is ‘Bored’ With The AEW Women’s Division These Days
    ewrestlingnews.com1 day ago
    Livvy Dunne is almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam photos
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Bath & Body Works Apologizes for KKK Hood-Style Candle Design
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Chrishell Stause's Tangerine Dress Has Major Selling Sunset Energy
    Bustle3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Quits Modeling Over Comparisons to Mom
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Erin Andrews gets honest about Tom Brady
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Slams ‘Crazy’ Attention Over His Wrecked $3M Mansion
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy