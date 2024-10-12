Sydney Sweeney’s Sly Reply to Duck Mascot’s Flirty Message

Collage by the Daily Beast/Reuters

The Oregon Duck, the mascot for the University of Oregon’s football team, shot his shot with actress Sydney Sweeney —but came up short.

On ESPN’s College Game Day Saturday, the show’s hosts were busy making their picks for the winners of the day’s upcoming games. In the background, however, sharp-eyed viewers could see the Duck holding up a sign with a message for the bombshell actress, whose roles in Anyone But You , The White Lotus and Euphoria have launched her to superstardom over the past few years.

“Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back,” the Duck’s sign read.

He didn’t have to wait long for Sweeney’s response, but it was a brutal one.

Later that day, Sweeney scribbled her answer over a photo of the Duck holding the sign that she posted to her Instagram story: “Sorry, changed my number haha,” she wrote.

Maybe if No. 3-ranked Oregon pulls off a huge win over No. 2 Ohio State later this evening, the Duck’s spirits will be lifted.

In any case, the unenthusiastic response probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise, seeing as Sweeney has been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022 after the two began dating in 2018. Sweeney does, however, tend to keep that side of her life mostly under wraps.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told British Glamour in 2023 . “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

The prolific actress has already appeared in three movies in 2024— Eden , Immaculate , and Madame Web— with a new season of Euphoria on the way.

