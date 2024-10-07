Open in App
    TheDailyBeast

    Taylor Swift Dethrones Rihanna as Forbes’ Richest Female Musician

    By Clay Walker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2aFy_0vxxR7Sd00
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images

    Let’s hope there’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Rihanna, as the “Shake It Off” hitmaker just surpassed the “Umbrella” singer as Forbes’ richest female musician. As of Monday, the financial outlet has Swift’s net worth sitting at a cool $1.6 billion, citing music royalties and her successful tours for the hefty chunk of the change; the rest comes from real estate holdings and her extensive music catalog. Swift gained billionaire status a year ago during her whirlwind Eras Tour, which won’t wrap up until December. Rihanna, who Forbes estimates to have $1.4 billion, reportedly joined the billionaires club in 2021 due to her mega-successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, of which she owns half. When asked about her ten-figure net worth, Rihanna jokingly told Access Hollywood to not come to her house asking for $20. While Swift and Rihanna take up the top spots in music, it appears that Oprah Winfrey has them both beat in the richest female celebrity category with a staggering $3 billion net worth.

    Read it at Forbes

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

