Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheDailyBeast

    CBS Says Tense Tony Dokoupil, Ta-Nehisi Coates Interview Didn’t Meet Its Standards

    By Corbin Bolies,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR9Wq_0vxtZINF00
    CBS News

    CBS News executives were facing an internal backlash Monday after determining that a tense interview between one of its morning hosts and a prominent author did not meet its editorial standards. The interview between “CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil and author Ta-Nehisi Coates last Tuesday was about Coates’ new book, The Message. Dokoupil asked if Coates believed Israel had no right to exist. “I have to say, when I read the book, I imagine if I took your name out of it... the content of that section would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist,” Dokoupil said. Coates said he was only writing from the perspectives he had in visiting the region. “I am most concerned, always, with those who don’t have a voice,” he said.

    Management concluded that “the problem was Tony’s tone” in the interview, one source told CNN . Network chiefs Wendy McMahon and Adrienne Roark told staff that, after a review by the network’s standards and practices unit, they felt the interview did not meet the bar, according to CNN. However, some CBS journalists, including Jan Crawford, the network’s chief legal correspondent, took issue with the result. “Tony prevented a one-sided account from being broadcast on our network,” she said, according to CNN. According to Puck News , the network plans to bring in mental health expert Dr. Donald Grant to moderate a conversation on the issue during an all-staff meeting on Tuesday.

    Read it at CNN

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Grumpy old white dude
    1d ago
    Dude is a pos terrorist
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ta-Nehisi Coates Says Tony Dokoupil Commandeered CBS Interview: “I Don’t Think He Did Nate and Gayle a Service”
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Fired GMA Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Make a Comeback
    TheDailyBeast8 days ago
    Ashton Kutcher Will Have ‘Tough Time’ Picking up the Pieces of His Career After Diddy Scandal: ‘This Is Going to Break Him’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let Everyone Know Where He Stands Politically
    The Spun2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Crashes ‘Only Murders in the Building’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Trump Gets Unhinged, Even for Him, Over Kamala Harris ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Trump Campaign Rages Over Kamala Harris’ Beer With Stephen Colbert
    TheDailyBeast14 hours ago
    Kanye West and His Wife Are Headed for Divorce After Splitting Weeks Ago: Report
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    SolaWave’s Celeb and Beauty Editor-Approved Light Therapy Devices Are on Rare Sale Today
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Tennis Star Apologizes for Making Racist Gesture
    TheDailyBeast21 hours ago
    Trump calls his campaign team 'so stupid' as they display 'wrong picture' at rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Megyn Kelly Rages at ‘Call Her Daddy’ in Bonkers Rant: ‘Need to Shower’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Bravo Star Gives Update Following Shocking Divorce News
    Heavy.com4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    ‘Midgepack’ in Viral Diddy and Meek Mill Photo Speaks Out
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Teen Daughter of Flaming Lips Star Found Safe
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    The media is finally noticing how 'absolutely insane' Trump has become: analysis
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘Morning Joe’ Tells Viewers Trump Is ‘Preparing for Civil War’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Kamala Harris hits '60 Minutes' without Donald Trump. Political scientists weigh in on whether the interview matters.
    Insider1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy