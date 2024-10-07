Open in App
    • TheDailyBeast

    Kanye West and His Wife Are Headed for Divorce After Splitting Weeks Ago: Report

    By AJ McDougall,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxYTN_0vxt7BwZ00
    Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is crumbling after nearly two years, according to TMZ. The tabloid reported Monday that the couple have been telling close friends that they split up a few weeks ago, with West suggesting to his inner circle that he plans to file for divorce and move to Tokyo. Censori, an architect, has since reportedly fled back to her native Australia to spend time with family and friends. But a source close to the pair told the New York Post that although their marriage is “on the rocks,” it isn’t “beyond repair.” Another insider pointed out that West “changes his mind all the time,” and that it was “very possible” that he and Censori could reconcile. West, 47, and Censori, 29, formally wed in December 2022, and were first linked in public the following month. They were last spotted together by paparazzi on a Sept. 20 shopping trip in Japan. TMZ reported that it was unclear what caused the rift.

    Read it at TMZ

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Comments / 166
    Add a Comment
    tguill
    45m ago
    She finally opened her eyes wide!
    Crabby
    5h ago
    Sick of seeing each other’s hideous clothes?
    View all comments
