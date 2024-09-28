Open in App
    • TheDailyBeast

    Israel Boasts They Just Took Out the Leader of Hezbollah

    By Nico Hines,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHhee_0vmuOvp900
    Chris McGrath

    Israel announced on Saturday that they had assassinated Hassan Nasrallah during a series of massive airstrikes on a Hezbollah stronghold in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The IDF believes other senior commanders were also taken out in the strikes, which mark the culmination of decades of conflict with the huge paramilitary organization, which is considered a terror group by the United States. Most of the senior leadership of the Iran-backed group has now been eliminated but it remains to be seen how quickly it can regroup and respond to the Israeli attacks on its iconic leader, who has been at the helm for three decades. The orders for the strike were given by Prime Minister Bejamin Netanhayu from United Nations HQ in New York. Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said: “This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel—we will know how to reach them.”

    Read it at BBC

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Novartis
    6h ago
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐💯🇮🇱
    p333
    1d ago
    excellent work!
    View all comments
