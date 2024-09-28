Israel Boasts They Just Took Out the Leader of Hezbollah

Chris McGrath

Israel announced on Saturday that they had assassinated Hassan Nasrallah during a series of massive airstrikes on a Hezbollah stronghold in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The IDF believes other senior commanders were also taken out in the strikes, which mark the culmination of decades of conflict with the huge paramilitary organization, which is considered a terror group by the United States. Most of the senior leadership of the Iran-backed group has now been eliminated but it remains to be seen how quickly it can regroup and respond to the Israeli attacks on its iconic leader, who has been at the helm for three decades. The orders for the strike were given by Prime Minister Bejamin Netanhayu from United Nations HQ in New York. Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said: “This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel—we will know how to reach them.”

