Chex Mix Puppy Chow, aka muddy buddies, is a delicious and addictive snack made with Chex cereal, chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and powdered sugar. This super easy recipe is perfect for parties, gatherings, lunch boxes, and more!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Puppy Chow Recipe

This simple recipe consists of making a creamy chocolate peanut butter mixture that will coat your Chex cereal. Once coated, you toss the mixture into powdered sugar and dive in. Only about 15 minutes are needed to make this homemade puppy chow! It’s a chow mix that you’ll definitely find hard to share!

Why is it called Puppy Chow?

You’re probably reading the name of this recipe and a bit confused it is in fact for humans, not dogs. The name comes from the fact that it resembles the look of dog food. Also known as muddy buddies, monkey munch, reindeer chow, or doggy bag, this treat dates back to about 1937 when Chex cereal debuted their product in grocery stores. Muddy Buddies is the official name of the recipe marketed by General Mills, the maker of Chex cereal. Although maybe not the most appealing name, one bite in and I assure you, you’ll be hooked!

How to store puppy chow

In my house, this stuff doesn't last long! However, if yours does, don't worry, here are some simple storage tips!

Room Temperature- store for up to 2 weeks.

Freezer- in an airtight container for up to 2 months

Refrigerator- not recommended as it tends to get "soggy" in texture, but I am weird and prefer my pieces chilled, so again, no judging if you’re like me!

Variations of Tasty Puppy Chow

Chocolate. I recommend using a dark chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips. In my opinion, making this Puppy Chow recipe with milk chocolate makes it a bit too sweet. However, if you have a serious sweet tooth by all means use whatever chocolate you prefer.

Peanut Butter. You can substitute any nut butter, almond butter, or seed butter if you're allergic to peanuts!

Add In's. I've seen lots of people add M & M's to theirs once done. Even mini marshmallows.

Bars. Prefer your puppy chow in convenient bars? No problem. Check THIS recipe out.

Shredded Coconut . toss some in when stirring the chocolate mixture over the cereal. The coconut adds a sweetness and flavor addition that may just be your favorite!

Nutella . Stir this in place of the melted chocolate chip/ peanut butter mixture.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 9 cups Chex cereal

▢ 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

▢ ½ cup peanut butter

▢ ¼ cup butter

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Instructions

Add Chex cereal to large bowl.

In a small bowl, combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter.

Place small bowl in microwave and heat in 30 second increments until mixture is smooth and creamy.

Pour chocolate evenly over cereal and carefully toss to coat thoroughly.

Sprinkle powdered sugar on top of coated cereal and toss to coat thoroughly or place powdered sugar into Ziploc bag and add in chocolate cereal. Shake until coated.

Spread on parchment or wax paper. Let sit until cool and chocolate is set. Enjoy in the bowl as is, or serve in small cups, place in bags, etc.



