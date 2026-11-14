Take your mashed potatoes to the next level with this delicious recipe for Loaded Mashed Potatoes. Crispy bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped green onions throughout creamy mashed potatoes. What’s not to love? The ultimate side dish to serve any night of the week or to add to your Thanksgiving/Christmas menu!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

This loaded mashed potatoes recipe is a family favorite and can also be considered a copycat recipe to the Outback Loaded Mashed Potatoes everyone loves. Easy to make, this recipe takes classic mashed potatoes and puts them into casserole form with all sorts of yummy add in’s. The best part is that you can easily customize this to fit your tastes. Increase/decrease bacon, add in onions, jalapenos, more of one ingredient, less of another, etc.

Tips for the best Loaded Baked Potato Casserole

If you like a little added texture into each bite, feel free to skip the peeling step for the potatoes. Whether you leave them on or choose to peel, the casserole will be delicious.

This recipe makes enough to serve 12 people with large portions. Feel free to increase/decrease amounts depending on how many you are serving.

For added flavor, cook the potatoes in chicken broth over the stove instead of water.

If you need to keep these warm longer once cooked, feel free to transfer potatoes to your slow cooker and keep them on low for up to 3 hours. Add in a little chicken broth before serving so they stay creamy.

This casserole is naturally gluten free, however, be sure to double check added ingredients to ensure.

Serve these Loaded Mashed Potatoes with my Melt in Your Mouth Chicken for a complete dinner.

Storing this Loaded Mashed Potato Recipe

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave, using the slow cooker, or the oven. You will want to add additional liquid if using the slow cooker to make sure they stay creamy. To reheat them in the oven, place the mashed potatoes in an oven-safe dish. Cover with foil and place in a 350°F oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove and stir in 2-4 tablespoons of milk before serving.

This recipe can be prepared up to one day before you plan to serve it. Prepare the mashed potato mixture and place them in the baking dish with the cheese on top. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate until you're ready to bake the casserole.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 5 lbs potatoes, peeled and cubed Russet or Yukon

▢ 1 cup sour cream

▢ ¾ cup milk

▢ 8 tablespoon butter

▢ salt/pepper to taste

▢ 3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

▢ ½ lb bacon, cooked/crumbled

▢ 3 green onions, chopped

Instructions

Boil potatoes in a large pot/dutch oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until fork tender.

Drain water and place potatoes in a large bowl.

Add the sour cream, milk, butter, salt, and pepper.

Beat on medium speed with an electric hand mixer or potato masher until fluffy.

Stir in 2 cups of shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, and chopped green onion.

Transfer mixture to a greased 3 quart baking dish.

Sprinkle remaining one cup of cheese on top.

Place in a preheated oven, 350 degrees, and bake for 30 minutes.



