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Deliciously Moist Pumpkin Banana Bread Recipe for Fall Cravings
2 days ago
Satisfy your autumn cravings with this delicious and easy-to-make Pumpkin Banana Bread recipe. Made with real pumpkin puree and ripe bananas, it’s moist, flavorful, and the perfect for breakfast or sweet treat!
Why You’ll Love this Banana Pumpkin Bread Recipe
- A great way to add Fall into classic banana bread– if you have ripe bananas on hand, this recipe is perfect! It’s the best of both worlds by combining two favorite flavors into one amazing treat!
- Perfectly moist every time– the pumpkin addition keeps the quick bread moist until the last bite! No dry bread from this recipe.
- Customizable– you can make this into muffins, mini loaves, or a large loaf. You can also add in chopped nuts, raisins, chocolate chips, and more! Looking for a muffin recipe? My Pumpkin Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins and Mini Banana Muffins are a great option too!
- The ultimate grab and go breakfast or snack– if you need something quick, this moist pumpkin banana bread is just the thing to try. Grab a slice and off you go! Plus, you can give this bread away as a gift to friends, family, teachers, and neighbors.
- Freezer friendly– we love to make a double batch of mini loaves and stick the extras in our freezer. When that craving hits, we are always prepared!
Variations and Substitutions
- Chopped nuts such as walnuts, pecans, or almonds are great in this bread. You can also add pepitas on top once the bread is baked.
- Chocolate chips are a favorite addition of ours. Although I haven’t found them in a long time, we love adding in cinnamon chips too.
- Feel free to play around with the warm spice added in addition to the pumpkin spice. Cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, etc are all great ideas.
- Gluten free flour can be used at a 1:1 ratio for this bread.
- Add in some dried fruit or raisins. Cranberries, dates, apricots, and blueberries are favorites in my house.
- Drizzle some maple syrup on top once baked but the bread is still warm. It will absorb into the bread and be a tasty addition.
- If you want to use oat flour, that works, just use 1¼ cup leveled unpacked oat flour to replace 1 cup leveled unpacked all-purpose flour.
Expert Tips
- Avoid over-mixing the bread! As long as the butter and eggs are at room temperature, everything should combine easily and not need to be mixed too much. Mixing until just combined helps ensure the bread is moist versus becoming dry and crumbly.
- If you choose not to add chocolate chips, but want an additional sweetness added, sprinkle light brown sugar on top of the loaf just before it goes into the oven!
- Mash your bananas using two forks or a potato masher so they combine easily into the batter. You can leave them a little chunky if desired as that will add banana bits throughout the bread.
- For a more tender crust, use a light colored aluminum pan versus dark metal. Glass cooks uneven, so it’s best to use an aluminum pan.
Ingredients1x2x3x
- ▢ 4 eggs
- ▢ ⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ▢ ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- ▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ▢ 1 cup sugar
- ▢ 3 ½ cups flour
- ▢ 2 teaspoon baking powder
- ▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ▢ 3 ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- ▢ ½ teaspoon salt
- ▢ 1 cup pumpkin (I use canned)
- ▢ 2 bananas, mashed
- ▢ 2 cups chocolate chips (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease the loaf pan/muffin tray depending on what you prefer.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, butter, oil, sugar, and vanilla. Mix until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice.
- Add the pumpkin and banana into the egg mixture, mix well.
- Slowly add the dry ingredient mixture into the mixing bowl and stir until just combined.
- Fold in the chocolate chips if using.
- Evenly distribute batter between pans.
- Place pans into preheated oven and bake for about 50-60 minutes if making large loaves, 30-35 minutes if mini loaves, and 20-30 minutes if muffins.
- Remove from oven once toothpick comes out clean when inserted in center of bread.
- Allow to cool slightly before removing from pan and enjoying!
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