Satisfy your autumn cravings with this delicious and easy-to-make Pumpkin Banana Bread recipe. Made with real pumpkin puree and ripe bananas, it’s moist, flavorful, and the perfect for breakfast or sweet treat!

A great way to add Fall into classic banana bread – if you have ripe bananas on hand, this recipe is perfect! It’s the best of both worlds by combining two favorite flavors into one amazing treat!

Perfectly moist every time – the pumpkin addition keeps the quick bread moist until the last bite! No dry bread from this recipe.

Customizable – you can make this into muffins, mini loaves, or a large loaf. You can also add in chopped nuts, raisins, chocolate chips, and more! Looking for a muffin recipe? My Pumpkin Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins and Mini Banana Muffins are a great option too!

The ultimate grab and go breakfast or snack – if you need something quick, this moist pumpkin banana bread is just the thing to try. Grab a slice and off you go! Plus, you can give this bread away as a gift to friends, family, teachers, and neighbors.