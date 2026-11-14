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Easy 3-Ingredient Peppermint Bark Recipe for Festive Holiday Treats
2 days ago
Using only 3 ingredients, this Peppermint Bark comes together in no time! Adding a burst of color and flavor to your Holiday goodie tray, be sure to whip up a batch for all to enjoy!
As I was making up my goodie trays for Christmas this year, I decided I wanted to add peppermint bark to the collection. Last year, I made Salted Caramel Pretzel Bark and although it was amazing, I wanted to change it up. Not only was this SOOOOO simple to make, it turned out quite festive and was the perfect addition to my trays. I brought some to a friends house and it was a huge hit!! Nothing says Christmas like some yummy peppermint bark, right?!
Ingredients1x2x3x
- ▢ 11 oz white chocolate chips
- ▢ 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
- ▢ candy canes, crushed
Instructions
- In a microwaveable safe bowl, add the chocolate chips.
- Microwave in increments of 30 seconds until fully melted, stirring frequently. *You can also use stovetop over medium heat.
- Line a cookie sheet with tin foil or parchment paper.
- Add the peppermint extract into the melted chocolate and stir until incorporated.
- Spread melted chocolate evenly onto prepared pan.
- Sprinkle crushed candy cane (and sprinkles if desired) on top of melted chocolate.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow chocolate to harden again.
- Break into small pieces and serve!
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