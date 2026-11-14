Using only 3 ingredients, this Peppermint Bark comes together in no time! Adding a burst of color and flavor to your Holiday goodie tray, be sure to whip up a batch for all to enjoy!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

As I was making up my goodie trays for Christmas this year, I decided I wanted to add peppermint bark to the collection. Last year, I made Salted Caramel Pretzel Bark and although it was amazing, I wanted to change it up. Not only was this SOOOOO simple to make, it turned out quite festive and was the perfect addition to my trays. I brought some to a friends house and it was a huge hit!! Nothing says Christmas like some yummy peppermint bark, right?!

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 11 oz white chocolate chips

▢ 1 teaspoon peppermint extract

▢ candy canes, crushed

Instructions

In a microwaveable safe bowl, add the chocolate chips.

Microwave in increments of 30 seconds until fully melted, stirring frequently. *You can also use stovetop over medium heat.

Line a cookie sheet with tin foil or parchment paper.

Add the peppermint extract into the melted chocolate and stir until incorporated.

Spread melted chocolate evenly onto prepared pan.

Sprinkle crushed candy cane (and sprinkles if desired) on top of melted chocolate.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow chocolate to harden again.

Break into small pieces and serve!



