Christmas M & M Cookie Bars– soft, gooey, and loaded with both chocolate chips AND M&M’s throughout! Easy to make and perfect for cookie exchanges or goodie trays!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Easy Christmas Cookie Bars

One of my favorite things to do during the Holiday season is bake cookies! Nothing beats baking in a cozy kitchen when the weather is cold and dreary. Turn on some Christmas music and you’re set. These M & M Cookie Bars are basically blondies dressed up with holiday M&Ms and chocolate chips! These are the best bars for Christmas because they're easy to make and freezer-friendly.

Make a batch to give away to family and friends or save them to enjoy through the holiday season on your goodie trays.

What is a Bar Cookie?

A bar cookie is simply cookies made in a single pan and cut into bars afterwards. Simple prep, easy to bake, and perfect to feed a crowd. Simply cut into desired size pieces and you’re set! These tasty treats can be baked in a 8×8 pan, or made in a 9×13. Depending on the recipe and how many servings you need, the size pan can vary!

For another Christmas goodie tray favorite, try my Eagle Brand Magic Cookie Bars, made with just six ingredients!

Why you’ll love these M & M Christmas Cookie Bars

Festive- using Holiday colored M & M’s. these are a festive addition to the Holiday season! Or, if you are making at a different time of year, adjust the colors to fit the Holiday

Easy- no scooping or waiting for multiple baking trays to finish. Simply prepare the cookie dough, spread into a pan, and bake

Chocolate Filled- using both M & M’s AND chocolate chips, these are packed with chocolate goodness in every bite

Freezer-Friendly- since these freeze perfectly, you can get a jump-start on your Holiday baking

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 2 cups flour

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda

▢ 10 tablespoon butter

▢ ¾ cup brown sugar

▢ ¼ cup white sugar

▢ 1 egg

▢ 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 cup chocolate chips (I use semisweet but any work)

▢ 1 cup M & M’s, divided (use Christmas colors if going for a festive look)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease a 9 x 13 baking pan.

In a small bowl, melt the butter in the microwave. Set aside to allow to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt, and baking soda.

Add the brown sugar, white sugar, egg, and vanilla extract to the melted butter.

Once combined, slowly add in the flour mixture and stir until just combined.

Fold in the chocolate chips and ½ cup of M & M’s.

Spread dough evenly into prepared pan.

Sprinkle remaining M & M’s on top of spread dough and lightly press into dough.

Place pan in preheated oven and bake for about 25-30 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving!



