This Creamy Layered Dip is the perfect appetizer for any occasion! Whether serving at a BBQ, picnic, tailgating, or get together….you’ll see just how fast this disappears!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Can you really have a party without serving a dip?? I think not! Well, this dip is just the thing any gathering needs, and let me tell ya….its always a crowd favorite! The bottom layer is a cream cheese/sour cream layer that is the perfect foundation! Layering on toppings such as beans, corn, olives, tomatoes, and more….its a combination that appeals to all!

The best thing about this dip is how versatile it is! If you want to kick up the heat, you can add jalapenos! If you don’t like olives, omit! Want some lettuce on top, go for it! The possibilities are endless!

Typically, if we have a party, we almost always whip this up! Its budget friendly, can be prepped ahead of time, and feeds lots of people! Summer weather is here, so host those BBQ’s and serve this as an appetizer! Wait until the Fall and add this to your tailgating parties! Or, whip this up as an afternoon snack! It keeps perfectly in the refrigerator so you can eat some now…saving some for later!

What are your favorite toppings?? Personally, I tend to avoid olives as both my hubby and I aren’t fans! However, we use jalapenos in place and bring the heat! If you get the canned/jarred jalapenos, we have found that they aren’t nearly as hot as using fresh! No one likes to have their mouth on fire while simply trying to enjoy some dip, right??!

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 8 oz cream cheese

▢ 1 cup sour cream

▢ 1 tablespoon taco seasoning

▢ 2 cups Mexican blend cheese, shredded

▢ 1 cup corn

▢ 1 cup black beans

▢ 1 can Rotel or fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained (14.5 oz can)

▢ olives, sliced

▢ green onions, sliced

▢ tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine cream cheese with sour cream and taco seasoning.

Stir in sour cream and taco seasoning.

Pour cream cheese mixture into a baking dish and spread evenly.

Layer ingredients as desired: cheese, black beans, tomatoes/green chiles, corn,olives. Sprinkle green onions on last.

Store in refrigerator until ready to serve!



