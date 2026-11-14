This Cajun Snack Mix recipe is the ultimate bold and spicy snack to serve anytime! From game day, parties, Holidays, and more, this party mix is a favorite with everyone!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

If you love a good snack, you have come to the right place! Nothing beats an easy to make, spicy snack that can be enjoyed anytime of the day! One of my favorite things to do is to scoop this Cajun snack mix into glass jars, add some ribbon, and give it to friends and neighbors at the Holidays.

Why You’ll Love this Cajun Chex Mix Recipe

Flavor Packed – combining Cajun seasoning with Worcestershire sauce, butter, and more…its a flavor combination that just cannot be beat!

So many variations – you can change it up to fit your tastes by adding more/less seasoning, different add in’s (see ideas below), and more!

Easy to prepare – only about 5 minutes of prep time needed!

Perfect for any occasion – game day, snacking, gifts, and more…this party mix is perfect anytime!

How to store Cajun Trail Mix

Allow to fully cool before placing in an airtight container.

You can store this easy Cajun snack mix at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

There is no need to refrigerate this snack mix and freezing isn’t recommended.

FAQ’s

Can I make this party mix in my slow cooker?

Absolutely! If you don’t want to use the oven, simply add everything to your slow cooker and cook on low for about 2-3 hours, stirring frequently.

Why do I have to bake this Cajun Chex Party mix?

Because you are using butter, you want to bake it so it absorbs into the cereal and adds the crispness back so that is isn’t mushy or soggy.

What can I use in place of the nuts since I have an allergy?

Feel free to use corn nuts in place of the mixed nuts. If you cannot find corn nuts, you can also omit altogether and add additional pretzels/cereal in its place.

What can I use in place of Cajun seasoning?

If you really don’t have many ingredients in your pantry, you can pull together a basic substitute for Cajun seasoning using 1 tablespoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of dried thyme and ¼- ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ ½ cup melted butter

▢ 2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

▢ 3 cups pretzels

▢ ½ cup mixed nuts

▢ 3 cups Rice Chex Cereal

▢ 3 cups Corn Chex Cereal

▢ 3 cups Wheat Corn Cereal

Instructions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Add melted butter to a large bowl and mix in the Cajun seasoning and Worcestershire sauce.

Add in the pretzels, nuts, and cereals to the bowl tossing to coat thoroughly.

Spread mixture onto a cookie sheet and place in oven for 1 hour. Be sure to stir mixture every 20 minutes to bake evenly.

Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before transferring to an airtight container for storage or serving!



