These Chunky Monkey Brownies are rich, fudgy banana brownies loaded with chocolate chips and made with ripe bananas. If you've got overripe bananas sitting on the counter and don't feel like making my old-fashioned banana bread, this easy dessert is the perfect way to switch things up!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

There is just something about the chocolate and banana combo that is so good. I started making these when I had a freezer full of overripe bananas and didn't want another loaf of banana bread, and they quickly became a family favorite.

These banana brownies are soft, fudgy, and loaded with chocolate chips in every bite, making them a fun twist on classic brownies.

What Makes These Brownies So Good

Made with ripe bananas, which adds natural sweetness and keeps the brownies soft

Soft, fudgy texture with just the right amount of chew, like my fudgy Oreo brownies

Chocolate chips in every bite for that classic chocolate and banana combo

Simple ingredients and easy directions, so they turn out great every time

A great banana brownie alternative to banana bread when you want something a little different

Baking Tips

Don't overbake. Remove when the edges are set and the center is just slightly soft so they stay fudgy

Use a ripe banana with lots of brown spots for the best flavor

Spread the batter evenly using a rubber spatula since it will be thick, and let the brownies cool before cutting so they hold their shape

At high altitude, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda so the brownies rise better

Storage

Let brownies cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days

To freeze, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months.

Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 1 cup unsalted butter softened

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 1 ½ cups brown sugar

▢ ½ cup granulated sugar

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 medium-large banana mashed

▢ 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

▢ ¼ cup chocolate chips for topping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter, eggs, both sugars, salt, and vanilla until smooth.

Add the flour and mashed banana, mixing until just combined.

Gently fold in the chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Sprinkle additional chocolate chips on top.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and let cool before cutting.



