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Fudgy Banana Brownies: A Delicious Twist on Classic Treats
13 days ago
These Chunky Monkey Brownies are rich, fudgy banana brownies loaded with chocolate chips and made with ripe bananas. If you've got overripe bananas sitting on the counter and don't feel like making my old-fashioned banana bread, this easy dessert is the perfect way to switch things up!
There is just something about the chocolate and banana combo that is so good. I started making these when I had a freezer full of overripe bananas and didn't want another loaf of banana bread, and they quickly became a family favorite.
These banana brownies are soft, fudgy, and loaded with chocolate chips in every bite, making them a fun twist on classic brownies.
What Makes These Brownies So Good
- Made with ripe bananas, which adds natural sweetness and keeps the brownies soft
- Soft, fudgy texture with just the right amount of chew, like my fudgy Oreo brownies
- Chocolate chips in every bite for that classic chocolate and banana combo
- Simple ingredients and easy directions, so they turn out great every time
- A great banana brownie alternative to banana bread when you want something a little different
Baking Tips
- Don't overbake. Remove when the edges are set and the center is just slightly soft so they stay fudgy
- Use a ripe banana with lots of brown spots for the best flavor
- Spread the batter evenly using a rubber spatula since it will be thick, and let the brownies cool before cutting so they hold their shape
- At high altitude, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda so the brownies rise better
Storage
- Let brownies cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days
- To freeze, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months.
- Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before serving
Ingredients1x2x3x
- ▢ 1 cup unsalted butter softened
- ▢ 2 eggs
- ▢ 1 ½ cups brown sugar
- ▢ ½ cup granulated sugar
- ▢ ¼ teaspoon salt
- ▢ 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ▢ 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ▢ 1 medium-large banana mashed
- ▢ 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ▢ ¼ cup chocolate chips for topping
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter, eggs, both sugars, salt, and vanilla until smooth.
- Add the flour and mashed banana, mixing until just combined.
- Gently fold in the chocolate chips.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.
- Sprinkle additional chocolate chips on top.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and let cool before cutting.
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