Looking for a quick, crowd-pleasing dessert? This Death By Chocolate Peanut Butter Dump Cake combines the best of chocolate and peanut butter in a simple, six-ingredient recipe. Using boxed cake mix and pudding mix, it's an easy, no-fuss way to make a rich, fudgy treat everyone will love!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Dump Cake is an easy dessert made by simply "dumping" ingredients like boxed cake mix, butter, and sometimes fruit or pudding into a pan and baking-no fancy tools or steps required!

Why You'll Love This Chocolate Peanut Butter Dump Cake Recipe

Only six simple ingredients and one pan-hello, easy cleanup!

This Reese's dump cake is full of melty chocolate and gooey peanut butter cups.

No mixer or frosting needed-just dump, bake, and enjoy.

It's a chocolate peanut butter dessert dream for birthdays, potlucks, or weeknight cravings.

Perfectly gooey inside with a soft, rich texture and chocolatey goodness in every bite!

Ingredient Notes

Below is a brief overview of each ingredient needed to make this Chocolate Peanut Butter Dump Cake.

Boxed Chocolate Cake Mix – We love Devil's Food for a deep, rich chocolate base.

Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix – For that signature moist and fudgy dump cake texture.

Milk – Keeps things creamy and binds it all together.

Cocoa Powder – Adds an extra boost of chocolate flavor.

Chocolate Chips – Because more chocolate is always a good idea.

Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups – The star of this chocolate peanut butter dump cake show!

How To Make This Easy Dump Cake Recipe

Step 1. Preheat your oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13 baking pan with nonstick spray to prevent sticking. In a large mixing bowl, add the chocolate cake mix, instant chocolate pudding mix, and cocoa powder. Stir until evenly combined.

Step 2. Pour in the milk and stir until the batter comes together. It'll be thick and fudgy-that's exactly what we want!

Step 3. Gently fold in the chocolate chips and chopped mini Reese's peanut butter cups. These little bites of joy will melt right into the cake.

Step 4. Spoon the thick batter into your prepared pan and spread it out evenly. Tap the pan gently on the counter to settle the batter.

Step 5. Bake for about 35 minutes. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes to set.

Step 6. Serve warm with ice cream, whipped cream, or just grab a fork and dig in!

Recipe Tips for Success

Grease your 9×13 pan thoroughly to prevent sticking and allow for easy removal of the cake after baking.

Fold in the chocolate chips and Mini Reese’s Cups gently to distribute them evenly without deflating the batter.

Spread the batter uniformly in the baking pan to promote even cooking and a consistent texture throughout the cake.

Tap the pan gently on the counter before baking to release any air bubbles, which helps in achieving a more even crumb.

Want more peanut butter flavor? Add a swirl of peanut butter on top before baking.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for at least 15 minutes before attempting to cut or serve it to maintain its shape.

Flavor Variations and Substitutions

Swap the cake mix – Try red velvet or yellow cake for a fun twist.

Change the pudding – Use butterscotch, vanilla, or peanut butter pudding.

Add espresso powder -A teaspoon will deepen the chocolate flavor beautifully.

Mix-ins – Add peanut butter chips, chopped Snickers, or even banana slices for a wild twist!

Finishing Touch – Top the finished cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or chocolate ice cream for an indulgent, creamy complement to the rich, dense cake or dollop of cool whip/ whipped cream/ drizzle chocolate syrup.

Storing & Freezing

Room Temp : Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Fridge : Lasts up to 1 week in an airtight storage container.

Freezer: Wrap tightly in parchment paper and plastic wrap. Freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight and reheat if desired.

Easy Chocolate Peanut Butter Dump Cake (with Reese’s!)

Ingredients

1 box chocolate cake mix any variety - Devil's Food recommended

1 pkg instant chocolate pudding mix 3.4 oz size

2 cups milk

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup mini Reese’s cups chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. In a large bowl, combine chocolate cake mix, pudding mix, cocoa powder, and milk until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips and chopped peanut butter cups. Spread the thick batter evenly into the greased pan. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the edges are set and a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Let cool for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm as-is or with ice cream, whipped cream, or a drizzle of chocolate syrup!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Notes

Room temp : Store in an airtight container up to 3 days.

Fridge : Store covered for up to 1 week.

Freezer : Wrap tightly and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in fridge.

Swap the cake mix - Try red velvet or yellow cake for a fun twist.

Change the pudding - Use butterscotch, vanilla, or peanut butter pudding.

Add espresso powder - A teaspoon will deepen the chocolate flavor beautifully.

Mix-ins - Add peanut butter chips, chopped Snickers, or even banana slices for a wild twist!



