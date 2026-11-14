Enjoy the classic comfort of Homestyle Chicken and Biscuits, a satisfying dish that combines creamy chicken, hearty vegetables, and fluffy biscuits in one. This family-friendly meal is not only packed with flavor but is also quick and easy to prepare, perfect for busy evenings when you don't have a lot of time!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Instead of cruising through the drive-through, I have handy recipes like chicken and biscuits on hand to whip up when I need quick and easy comfort food! Creamy chicken and biscuits recipe is a comforting, old-fashioned meal that combines seasoned chicken and vegetables, topped with golden, fluffy biscuits. It uses convenient ingredients as an easy shortcut like canned soups and pre-made biscuits, making it a time-saver without sacrificing taste.

Chicken and Biscuits Recipe

Making shortcut chicken and biscuits is simple: just mix soups, milk, seasonings, veggies, and chicken, and bake for 20 minutes. Add biscuits on top and bake until golden brown. In about 45 minutes, you’ll have a delicious, comforting meal that’s like a cross between chicken pot pie and chicken and dumplings!

Serve this home-style comfort food dish hot, with a fresh green salad or steamed green beans for added nutrition. Or add cranberry sauce or traditional warm gravy to take it up a notch. This versatile meal is perfect for any dinner occasion!

Creamy, Quick, and Convenient

This chicken dinner recipe is a time-saver, perfect for those busy weeknights when you need a delicious meal on the table quickly.

Its creamy texture, combining tender chicken and vegetables with fluffy biscuits, makes for a comforting and satisfying taste.

Using pre-made ingredients like canned soups and biscuits cuts down on prep time without compromising on taste.

It’s a versatile dish, easily adaptable to include your favorite vegetables or to use leftovers like turkey, making it both practical and resourceful.

Ingredients You'll Need

Campbell’s Broccoli Cheese Soup – Adds a rich, cheesy base that complements the chicken, giving the dish its creamy texture and depth of flavor.

Campbell’s Cream of Potato Soup – Enhances the creaminess and contributes a subtle, earthy potato flavor that pairs well with the other ingredients.

Milk – Thins out the soup bases to create a smoother, more pour-able sauce while adding a touch of creaminess.

Seasonings (seasoning salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, black pepper) – These seasonings work together to elevate the overall taste, adding layers of savory, garlicky, and herby flavors.

Mixed Vegetables – Provide a nutritious and colorful element, introducing different textures and tastes to balance the richness of the dish.

Cooked Shredded Chicken – Forms the hearty protein base of the recipe, offering tender, flavorful bites that soak up the creamy sauce.

Pillsbury Biscuits – Serve as a fluffy, buttery topping that adds a delightful contrast in texture, turning the dish into a complete and satisfying meal.

How To Make Chicken & Biscuits

Combine the filling: To a medium-sized mixing bowl, add the broccoli cheese soup, potato soup, milk, salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, black pepper, mixed vegetables, and chicken. Mix with a spoon to fully combine and incorporate the ingredients. Bake the creamy chicken mixture: Preheat the oven to 400F. Pour the filling into an 11×7 Baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until the dish is bubbling and heated through. Bake the biscuits: Place the Pillsbury biscuits on top of the dish evenly. Bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown on top. Remove and serve while hot. Enjoy!

Cooking Tips

Pre-cook and shred your chicken breast in advance to save time on busy evenings; rotisserie chicken can be a great, flavorful shortcut.

Taste and adjust the seasoning mix before adding the chicken, as different brands of canned soup can vary in saltiness.

Use a baking dish that’s deep enough to hold the creamy mixture and biscuits, allowing room for the biscuits to rise without spilling over.

Preheat your oven before baking to ensure the dish cooks evenly and the biscuits get a perfect golden brown.

Arrange the biscuits on top with small gaps in between, allowing steam to escape and preventing them from becoming soggy.

Keep an eye on the biscuits in the last few minutes of baking to prevent over-browning, as oven temperatures can vary.

Let the dish rest for a few minutes after removing it from the oven; this allows the sauce to thicken slightly and makes serving easier.

Flavor Variations and Substitutions

Swap the chicken for leftover turkey to make a delicious post-holiday meal, utilizing your festive leftovers in a tasty new way.

Add a spicy kick by including a pinch of cayenne pepper or some diced jalapeños into the mix, perfect for those who enjoy a bit of heat.

Substitute the broccoli cheese soup with a cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup for a different flavor profile that still compliments the dish.

Incorporate a cheese blend, like cheddar or mozzarella, into the chicken mixture for extra cheesiness and a gooey texture.

Add a splash of white wine to the chicken mixture before baking for an elevated, rich flavor, particularly good for special occasions.

Feel free to use any vegetables desired. Carrots, broccoli, or peas are a great addition.

Storing & Freezing

Storing: Let the dish cool, then place it in an airtight container. It can be refrigerated for up to 3-4 days. When ready to eat, reheat in the oven or microwave until thoroughly warmed.

Freezing: For freezing, allow the dish to cool completely. Then, transfer it to a freezer-safe container or wrap it tightly with aluminum foil. It can be frozen for up to 2-3 months. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator overnight and then bake in the oven until heated through, ensuring a tasty meal later on.

Homestyle Chicken and Biscuits Recipe

Ingredients

1 can broccoli cheese soup *Campbells

1 can cream of potato soup *Campbells

⅔ cup milk

½ teaspoon seasoning salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups mixed vegetables

2 cups chicken *cooked/shredded

1 package Pillsbury biscuits *8 count

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the broccoli cheese soup, potato soup, milk, salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, black pepper, mixed vegetables, and chicken. Pour mixture into a 11 x 7 baking dish. Bake in a preheated oven, 400, for about 20 minutes, or until bubbling. Place biscuits on top of chicken mixture and place dish back into oven for an additional 15 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown. Remove from oven and serve!!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks



