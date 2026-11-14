Warm up your winter nights with Grammy’s Instant Pot White Chicken Chili! This zesty, spicy pressure cooker chili features tender chicken breast, hearty beans, corn, and seasonings in a creamy, delicious broth. With its quick prep in just 30 minutes, it’s the perfect comfort food for chilly weather!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

As a busy home chef, I use my Instant Pot whenever I can.

After seeing what it could do, we bought one for my mom, and she jumped right in with a bunch of my instant pot recipes. One of the first things she made was this delicious instant pot white bean chicken chili, which has now become a family favorite in our house too.

Instant Pot Chicken Chili

This versatile kitchen appliance combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer, and yogurt maker all in one and is the BEST way to make chili. Just sauté onions, garlic, and spices, add chicken, beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and broth, then pressure cook for 15 minutes. Shred the chicken, stir in cream cheese, and top with your favorite garnishes for a delicious meal in minutes!

Whether it’s a cozy dinner at home, a Superbowl party, or an office potluck, this instant pot chicken chili always shines. Enjoy it with some bread, cornbread, or tortilla chips for a satisfying meal!

Why You'll Love This White Chicken Chili Recipe

Great for busy nights: It’s quick and easy to make, ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to the Instant Pot.

Perfect flavor and texture: Packed with flavor from tender chicken, creamy beans, sweet corn, and zesty seasonings, it’s a delicious comfort food option.

Versatile: This recipe is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust the spice level and add your favorite toppings.

Nutrient-dense: With plenty of protein from the chicken and fiber from the beans, it’s a nutritious meal that will keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Prefer a classic beef chili?

Ingredients You'll Need

Chicken Breast – Provides lean protein and a hearty texture to the chili. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are best.

Canned Beans (white and black) – Adds fiber, texture, and substance to the chili, making it more nutritious.

Diced Onion – Adds aromatic flavor that pairs well with the rest of the ingredients.

Canned Corn – Offers sweetness and crunch, balancing out the savory and spicy flavors.

Rotel – Adds a blend of diced tomatoes and green chiles, adding tanginess, depth, and a hint of heat.

Chicken Broth – Serves as the liquid base for the chili, infusing it with flavor and keeps the ingredients moist during pressure cooking.

Seasonings (cayenne pepper, chili powder, cumin) – Enhance the flavors, adding warmth, depth, and a hint of spice.

Ranch Seasoning Packet – Adds savory, herby flavor to the chili, complementing the other spices.

Softened Cream Cheese – Adds creaminess and richness to the chili, creating a velvety texture.

How To Make White Chicken Chili in Instant Pot

Prepare the chicken: Trim any excess fat from the chicken breast and pat dry with paper towels. Place the chicken breast on the bottom of the instant pot. Add ingredients: Pour the drained beans, diced onion, corn, Rotel, and chicken broth on top of the chicken, followed by the dried seasonings and ranch packet. Stir to combine. Add cream cheese: Cut the softened cream cheese into cubes, then place them on top of the chicken mixture. Cover and cook: Secure the lid on the top of the pressure cooker and place the valve in the SEALING position. Set the Instant Pot cook time to manual HIGH pressure for 20 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, let the pressure release for 10 minutes, then use a quick release for any remaining pressure. Shred the chicken: Remove the cooked chicken breast with tongs, then shred chicken with two forks on a cutting board. Add the shredded chicken back to the pot, then stir until fully combined. Serve and enjoy: Ladle while hot into bowls and add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker Instructions

For those who prefer the slow cooker method, simply combine all the ingredients – chicken breast, canned beans, diced onion, canned corn, Rotel, chicken broth, seasonings, ranch seasoning packet, and softened cream cheese in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4 hours until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Once done, shred the chicken and stir to combine. Serve hot with your favorite toppings.

Helpful Recipe Tips

If you're short on time, use pre-cooked or rotisserie chicken and add it towards the end of the cooking process.

For a thicker consistency, mash some of the beans against the side of the pot or use an immersion blender to puree the chili partially.

For a spicy kick, add additional cayenne pepper or diced jalapeños.

To enhance the flavors, sauté the onions in a bit of olive oil before adding the rest of the ingredients.

This recipe can easily be doubled to make a freezable batch for later.

Flavor Variations and Substitutions

For a smoky flavor, add a teaspoon of smoked paprika.

Use different types of beans, such as kidney beans or pinto beans.

Swap out the chicken breast for boneless, skinless chicken thighs for a richer flavor and more tender texture.

Add a can of diced green chiles for an extra layer of heat and flavor without overpowering the dish.

For a dairy-free option, omit the cream cheese or substitute it with a dairy-free alternative such as coconut cream or cashew cream.

Incorporate a splash of citrus juice, such as lime or lemon, just before serving to brighten up the flavors.

Chili Topping Ideas & Serving Suggestions

Shredded cheese (Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, or Pepper Jack)

Chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced jalapeños

Sour cream or Greek yogurt

Sliced green onions or scallions

Diced tomatoes

Crushed tortilla chips or tortilla strips

Sliced radishes

Pickled red onions

Sliced black olives

Lime wedges/ a splash of lime juice

Hot sauce or salsa

Side Salad

Storing & Freezing Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Storing: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days.

Freezing: To freeze, portion the chili into freezer-safe containers or zip-top bags, removing as much air as possible. Freeze for up to 3 months.

Reheating: To reheat, thaw frozen chili overnight in the refrigerator. Transfer to a saucepan and heat over medium-low heat until warmed through, stirring occasionally. Add additional chicken broth if needed.

Creamy Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breasts, boneless/skinless

15 oz can of black beans, rinsed/drained

15 oz can of white beans, rinsed/drained also known as great northern beans

1 onion, diced

15 oz can of corn (do not drain)

10 oz can of Rotel (do not drain)

½ cup chicken broth

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 packet dry Ranch mix

8 oz cream cheese, softened

toppings of choice: avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, tortilla chips

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts, drained black/white beans, onion, corn, tomatoes, and chicken broth into your Instant Pot. Add Cayenne pepper, chili powder, cumin, and Ranch. Stir to incorporate. Cut cream cheese into chunks and place over the chicken. Place lid securely on Instant Pot and ensure valve is in sealing position. Cook on high, manual pressure for 20 minutes. Once done, allow a natural pressure release for 10 minutes, followed by a quick release. Once pressure has released and pin has dropped, open lid and shred chicken. Stir everything together before serving. Serve with desired toppings!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks



