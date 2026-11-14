Game Day Chili is an easy beef chili recipe made with ground beef, two kinds of beans, tomatoes, and the perfect amount of spice. Whether you make it on the stovetop or in the slow cooker, this family favorite is perfect for football parties, game day gatherings, or an easy dinner!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Are you a "beans in your chili" kind of person? Hopefully you answered yes because this Game Day Chili recipe has two kinds! Ground beef, chili beans, kidney beans, tomatoes, and classic chili seasoning come together for an easy dinner that always hits the spot. It's one of my favorite recipes to make for college football Saturdays, Super Bowl Sunday, or when we have friends over to watch the game.

Quick Look: Game Day Chili

Taste: Tomato-based beef chili with classic chili seasoning and adjustable heat.

Texture: Thick and chunky with ground beef, chili beans and kidney beans.

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Servings: 8

Method: Stovetop with a slow cooker option

Skill Level: Easy

Best For: Football parties, game day gatherings, cold-weather dinners and make-ahead meals

Secret Ingredient: V-8 tomato juice adds extra tomato flavor without needing tomato sauce or paste.

Claude [feast_advanced_jump_to]

I made this for my family last night and it was a huge hit! Very flavorful! Will definitely be making this an addition to our family's favorite recipes!

– Holly K.

Ingredient Notes

Mexican Tomatoes: Use Rotel or canned diced tomatoes with green chilies. Do not drain since the juices add flavor and liquid to the chili.

Chili Beans: I use canned Bush's chili beans, which are already seasoned. Do not drain these before adding them to the pot.

Kidney Beans: I use red kidney beans for the second type of bean. Drain and rinse before adding them to the chili.

McCormick Chili Seasoning: Using seasoning packets keeps this chili recipe quick and gives it plenty of classic chili flavor without measuring out individual spices. Choose mild or spicy depending on how much heat you prefer.

V-8 Tomato Juice: This is my secret ingredient! It adds extra tomato flavor and gives the chili the right consistency without needing tomato sauce or tomato paste. You can adjust the amount slightly depending on how thick you like your chili.

Variations & Substitutions

Swap the ground beef: Ground turkey or ground chicken can be used in place of the beef for a lighter option.

Change up the beans: Swap the kidney or chili beans for pinto beans or black beans if that's what you have in your pantry.

Add bell peppers: Add more vegetables by sautéing diced green bell pepper or red bell pepper with the onion and ground beef for extra flavor and texture.

Adjust the heat: For a spicier chili, add diced jalapeño, green chiles, poblano pepper, red pepper flakes, or a splash of hot sauce. For a milder version, use mild Rotel and mild chili seasoning.

How to Make Game Day Chili

Step 1. Add the ground beef and diced yellow onion to a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook for about 5 minutes, breaking the beef apart as it cooks, until browned and the onion begins to soften. Drain the excess fat, then season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 2. Add the chili beans and drained red kidney beans to the pot and stir to combine.

Step 3. Add the Mexican tomatoes with their juices and the chili seasoning to the pot. Stir to combine.

Step 4. Pour in the V-8 tomato juice and stir to combine.

Step 5. Reduce to medium-low heat and simmer for about 45-55 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 6. Spoon the chili into bowls and add your favorite toppings such as shredded cheddar cheese, Fritos or corn chips, diced onion, and sour cream. Serve warm and enjoy!

How to Make Slow Cooker Beef Chili

This Game Day Chili can easily be made in the slow cooker, making it a great option when you want to prep everything earlier in the day.

Brown the ground beef and diced onion in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drain the excess fat and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the beef and onion to the slow cooker. Add the chili beans, drained kidney beans, tomatoes with their juices, chili seasoning, and V-8 tomato juice. Stir to combine. Cover with the lid and cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours. Stir before serving and adjust the seasoning or V-8 tomato juice to taste.

Topping Ideas

Set out a few toppings and let everyone build their own bowl of chili!

Shredded cheese: Cheddar is my favorite, but Monterey Jack or a Mexican blend works too.

Sour cream: Adds a cool, creamy finish, especially if you make the chili spicy.

Fritos or tortilla chips: Sprinkle them on top for a salty crunch.

Green onions: Add sliced green onions for a fresh pop of flavor.

Diced onion: Perfect if you like a little extra onion flavor and crunch.

Crumbled bacon: Because bacon makes everything better, right?!

Serving this for a party?

Storage, Freezing & Make Ahead

Leftovers: Let the chili cool, then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freezer: Once completely cooled, transfer the chili to a freezer-safe container or bag. Remove as much air as possible and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

Reheating: Warm leftover chili in a pot over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Individual servings can also be reheated in the microwave.

Make ahead: This chili is a great make-ahead option for game day! Prepare it 1-2 days in advance, store covered in the refrigerator, then reheat before your guests arrive.

Serving Suggestions

This chili is plenty filling on its own, but a few easy sides can turn it into the perfect game day meal:

Game Day Chili

Ingredients

3 lb ground beef

1 medium yellow onion diced

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 (15 oz) can Mexican-style tomatoes or Rotel undrained

1 (15 oz) can chili beans undrained

2 (15 oz) cans red kidney beans drained and rinsed

3 packets McCormick chili seasoning

36 oz V-8 tomato juice plus more as needed

Instructions

Add the ground beef and diced yellow onion to a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook for about 5 minutes, breaking the beef apart as it cooks, until browned and the onion begins to soften. Drain the excess fat, then season with salt and black pepper to taste. Add the chili beans and drained red kidney beans to the pot and stir to combine. Add the Mexican tomatoes with their juices and chili seasoning. Stir to combine. Pour in the V-8 tomato juice and stir well. Reduce to medium-low heat and simmer for about 45-55 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon into bowls and serve with your favorite toppings such as shredded cheddar cheese, Fritos or tortilla chips, diced onion, and sour cream.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Notes

Slow Cooker: Brown the ground beef and onion first, then drain the excess fat. Transfer to the slow cooker with the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours.

Consistency: Add additional V-8 tomato juice if you prefer a thinner chili.

Spice Level: Use mild or spicy Rotel and chili seasoning to easily adjust the heat.

Toppings: Cheddar cheese, sour cream, diced or green onions, Fritos, tortilla chips, and crumbled bacon are all great options.



