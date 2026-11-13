Mom’s Vegetable Beef Barley Soup is packed with flavor! Tender vegetables, barley, and beef combined in a broth that the entire family loves!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

This recipe is one that my mom has been making for years! Each and every Fall/Winter season, my mom adds this into her meal rotation and it’s always a favorite!

As the years have passed, she has changed it up from adding barley to noodles. Depending on the vegetables she has on hand, sometimes those change up as well.

Ground beef Chopped onion Garlic cloves, minced Beef broth Water Diced tomatoes Medium Quaker Barley Celery Carrots Beef bouillon cubes Basil Frozen mixed vegetables

Mom's Vegetable Beef Barley Soup

Ingredients

1 lb beef

½ cup onion *chopped

1 garlic clove *minced

4 cups beef broth

3 cups water

14 oz diced tomatoes *do not drain can

½ cup medium barley *Quaker brand is what we use

½ cup celery *sliced

½ cup carrots *diced

2 beef bouillon cubes

½ teaspoon dried Basil

9 oz mixed vegetables

Instructions

In a 4 quart saucepan or dutch oven, brown the ground beef. Add onion and garlic. Cook until the onion is tender; drain fat. Add remaining ingredients, minus the frozen vegetables. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer about 50-60 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add frozen vegetables and cook about 10 more minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Add additional water or extra can of tomatoes if soup becomes too thick upon standing. Enjoy!



