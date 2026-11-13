These Incredible Apple Cider Donuts are just that…. INCREDIBLE! Melt in your mouth, cinnamon sugar-coated donuts that everyone will love!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

This past weekend, my hubby woke up early and surprised us with these for Sunday breakfast. He and the kids are HUGE breakfast fans whereas I am not. I could very easily skip breakfast and be just fine. When I came into the kitchen and smelled these delicious apple cider donuts, of course, I had to immediately volunteer to be the taste tester.

One bite and I was hooked! These baked apple cider donuts literally melt in your mouth! Plus, the cinnamon sugar coating mixed with the apple taste of the donut was the perfect combination!

As my kids woke up, they came down the stairs and asked what was making the house smell so good. They took one look at these tasty donuts and were ready to dig into these delicious donuts without a second thought! We all enjoyed our share of donuts that morning (probably a few too many, lol) and had happy tummies! Nothing screams Fall more than apple goodies, right?!

Since the batch made lots, we shared some with my parents and saved the rest for breakfast this week!

We have been warming the donuts in the microwave for about fifteen seconds each morning. Perfectly warm and still melting in our mouth each bite we eat! YUM!

If you're a donut lover, give these INCREDIBLE Apple Cider Donuts a try and let me know what you think! It's such an easy recipe, all you need are several simple ingredients, and it's oh-so-good!

Apple Cider Donuts Ingredients

Apple cider

White sugar

Cinnamon

All-purpose flour

Brown sugar

Baking powder

Salt

Baking soda

Nutmeg

Butter

Eggs

Vegetable oil

*For exact measurements, see the full recipe down below.

Apple Cider Donuts Directions

Heat apple cider in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1 cup. Let cool. In a small bowl, combine sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, nutmeg and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon. In a large glass measuring cup or another bowl, whisk together the melted butter, eggs and apple cider. Pour mixture over dry ingredients and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist, cover and place into the refrigerator until chilled. Divide dough in half. Working on a lightly floured surface, roll dough into ½-inch-thick rounds; cut out rounds with a 2 ½-inch cutter. Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375 degrees F. Working in batches, add donuts to the Dutch oven and cook until evenly golden brown and crispy, one minute per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate for 30 seconds; then roll warm donuts in cinnamon sugar mixture to coat. Serve and enjoy!

Fun Family Activity Idea

A fall favorite activity for the family can be apple picking! Go online and check if there is an apple orchard near you. This is super fun for kids and it's engaging because it's hands on and outdoors! They are sure not to forget these kinds of memories. To top it off, they get fresh apple cider doughnuts afterward. Yum! The entire experience is the perfect fall treat!

Storing Leftovers

If you store leftovers in an airtight container (this can include a ziploc bag) at room temperature, I’d eat them within a few days. Ensure the room temperature is a cool and dry place. Keeping them in the refrigerator will keep them for about a week but eating them within 2-3 days is ideal.

Incredible Apple Cider Donuts

Ingredients

3 cups apple cider

1 cup sugar

4 ½ teaspoon cinnamon, divided

3 ½ cups flour *all purpose

⅔ cup brown sugar *light

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon nutmeg

6 tablespoon butter *melted and cooled

2 eggs

2 cups vegetable oil *for frying

Instructions

Heat apple cider in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1 cup. Let cool. In a small bowl, combine sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, nutmeg and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon. In a large glass measuring cup or another bowl, whisk together butter, eggs and apple cider. Pour mixture over dry ingredients and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist, cover and place into the refrigerator until chilled. Divide dough in half. Working on a lightly floured surface, roll dough into ½-inch-thick rounds; cut out rounds with a 2 ½-inch cutter. Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 375 degrees F. Working in batches, add donuts to the Dutch oven and cook until evenly golden and crispy, 1 minute per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate for 30 seconds; then roll warm donuts in cinnamon sugar mixture to coat. Serve.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks



