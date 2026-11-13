Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese Bake combines soft, fluffy rolls with fresh apples, cinnamon, cream cheese, and a sweet glaze. This easy pull-apart dessert is delicious served warm and can even double as a sweet breakfast or brunch treat!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

This easy pull-apart dessert has soft, fluffy rolls layered with fresh apples, a sweet cinnamon cream cheese mixture, brown sugar, and warm spices. Once baked, everything gets ooey-gooey and is finished with a simple powdered sugar glaze. It has all those classic apple pie flavors without a lot of work!

I love serving this apple cinnamon bake warm for dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, but it's just as tasty for a sweet breakfast or brunch.

Quick Look: Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese Bake

Prep Time: 1 hour, including rise time

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Servings: 9

Main Ingredients: Rhodes frozen dinner rolls, apples, cream cheese, cinnamon, brown sugar

Flavor: Sweet apple cinnamon with a creamy filling and vanilla glaze

Best For: Dessert, sweet breakfast, or brunch

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Ingredient Notes

Rhodes Dinner Rolls: Use frozen, unbaked dinner roll dough. Thaw the rolls just until they're soft enough to cut, but still chilled. You don't want them fully risen before assembling the bake.

Apple: I prefer Granny Smith apples because their tart flavor balances the sweet cream cheese mixture and they hold their shape well when baked. Honeycrisp or Golden Delicious also work.

Cream Cheese: Let the cream cheese soften to room temperature so it combines smoothly with the egg, sugar, and lemon juice.

Brown Sugar: Adds sweetness and a slight caramel flavor to the cinnamon sugar topping.

Ground Cinnamon & Nutmeg: These warm spices give the bake its classic apple cinnamon flavor. You can also use apple pie spice in place of the nutmeg if desired.

Powdered Sugar & Milk: Combined to make the simple glaze. Add a little extra milk for a thinner drizzle or more powdered sugar for a thicker glaze.

How to Make Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese Bake

Step 1. Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut each thawed dinner roll in half horizontally and place cut-side down in the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and let the rolls rise for 30 minutes.

Step 2. Remove the plastic wrap and brush the tops of the rolls evenly with the melted butter.

Step 3. Sprinkle the chopped apples evenly over the rolls.

Step 4. In a small bowl, combine the room-temperature cream cheese, egg, 2 tablespoons sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the apples and rolls.

Step 5. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, remaining white sugar, and nutmeg. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over the top.

Step 6. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let the rolls rise until doubled in size. Remove the plastic wrap and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown and baked through. Place a baking sheet underneath the pan to catch any drips while baking.

Step 7. In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Drizzle the glaze evenly over the warm apple cinnamon cream cheese bake.

Step 8. Use a large spoon to scoop the warm bake into bowls. Top with vanilla ice cream for an easy dessert, if desired.

Best Apples to Use

For this apple cinnamon cream cheese recipe, I recommend using a crisp apple that holds its shape while baking. Granny Smith apples are my favorite because their tart flavor balances the sweet cream cheese filling and cinnamon sugar topping. Honeycrisp, Gala, or Golden Delicious are also great options.

Avoid softer apples such as McIntosh or Red Delicious, as they can become mushy in the oven. You can also use a combination of sweet and tart apples for even more flavor.

Baking Tips

Don't rush the rise time. Let the rolls rise until doubled in size for the softest, fluffiest texture.

Keep the dough chilled. Thaw the Rhodes rolls just until they're easy to cut. If they get too warm, they can become sticky and harder to work with.

Place a baking sheet underneath the pan. The filling may bubble while baking, so this catches any drips and keeps your oven clean.

Adjust the glaze to your liking. Add it while the bake is warm for a thinner glaze that melts into the rolls, or wait until it cools for a thicker glaze that stays on top.

Add-ins: Chopped pecans or walnuts add a nice crunch, and raisins can be sprinkled in with the apples for extra sweetness.

Love the apple and cream cheese combination?

Storing & Reheating

Refrigerator: Because this recipe contains cream cheese, store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freezer: Once cooled completely, freeze leftovers in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Reheating: Reheat individual portions in the microwave until warmed through. For larger portions, cover loosely with foil and warm in a 300°F oven until heated through.

Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese Bake

Ingredients

10 Rhodes frozen dinner rolls thawed but still chilled

2 tablespoon butter melted

1 apple peeled and chopped

5 oz cream cheese softened to room temperature

1 large egg

6 tablespoon granulated sugar divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

Instructions

Prepare the rolls: Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut each thawed dinner roll in half horizontally and place cut-side down in the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 30 minutes. Add butter and apples: Remove the plastic wrap and brush the rolls evenly with melted butter. Sprinkle the chopped apples over the rolls. Make the cream cheese mixture: In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, egg, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Spread evenly over the apples and rolls. Add the cinnamon sugar: In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, remaining granulated sugar, and nutmeg. Sprinkle evenly over the top. Rise and bake: Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in size. Remove the plastic wrap and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown and baked through. Make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Drizzle over the warm bake. Serve: Scoop into bowls and serve warm. Top with vanilla ice cream for dessert, if desired.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Notes

Place a baking sheet underneath the baking pan to catch any filling that may bubble over while baking.

Thaw the Rhodes rolls only until they’re easy to cut but still chilled.

Don’t skip the second rise. Allow the rolls to double in size before baking for the best soft, fluffy texture.

For a thinner glaze that melts into the rolls, drizzle it on while the bake is warm. For a thicker glaze, let the bake cool first.

Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.



