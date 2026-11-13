This homemade Apple Fritter Bread is soft, moist, and packed with cinnamon-sugar apples in every bite. It’s everything you love about a bakery-style apple fritter, baked into an easy quick bread and finished with a simple powdered sugar glaze. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, dessert, or anytime you’re craving a homemade treat.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

As a kid, I loved visiting the local donut shop and seeing rows of warm apple fritters with icing still dripping. We’d devour them in seconds, always wishing for just one more. Now, I make this Apple Fritter Bread instead. It has all the same cinnamon-apple flavor and sweet glaze, but in a soft, homemade loaf that’s easy to make anytime. And yes… I still count it as breakfast! Looking for an even easier apple bread?

Quick Look: Easy Apple Fritter Bread

⏱ Prep Time: 10 mins

🍞 Bake Time: 55-60 mins

⏳ Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins

🍽 Servings: 8 slices

👩‍🍳 Difficulty: Easy

⭐ Perfect For: Breakfast, brunch, dessert, holiday baking

🍎 Main Ingredients: Fresh apples, cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar glaze

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Why You'll Love This Recipe

Loaded with Fresh Apples: Every slice is filled with tender apples, cinnamon sugar, and a simple powdered sugar glaze.

Easy to Make: Simple ingredients and easy steps make this recipe perfect for any skill level.

Perfect for Sharing: Great for breakfast, brunch, dessert, or freezing for later.

Ingredient Notes

Here’s a quick overview of the key ingredients you’ll need.

Fresh Apples: I like using Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and add a nice tart flavor.

Brown Sugar: Light brown sugar gives the cinnamon swirl its rich, caramel-like flavor. If needed, dark brown sugar can be substituted for a slightly deeper flavor.

Butter: Use softened, room temperature butter so it creams together smoothly with the sugar.

Powdered Sugar: Mixed with milk, it creates the simple glaze that’s drizzled over the bread after it cools.

How to Make Apple Fritter Bread

Step 1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9×5 loaf pan. In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and cinnamon for the cinnamon sugar mixture. Set aside.

Step 2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract.

Step 3. Whisk together the flour and baking powder. Alternate adding the flour mixture and milk to the butter mixture, stirring just until combined to create a smooth batter.

Step 4. In a small bowl, toss the chopped apples with the sugar and cinnamon until evenly coated.

Step 5. Spread half the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Top with half the apple mixture and half the cinnamon sugar. Repeat the layers with the remaining batter, apples, and cinnamon sugar.

Step 6. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the loaf pan for about 20 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Once cooled, drizzle with the powdered sugar glaze, slice, and enjoy!

Baking Tips

Use room temperature ingredients: Softened butter, eggs, and milk mix together more easily for a smooth batter.

Don’t overmix the batter: Stir just until everything is combined to keep the bread soft and tender.

Check for doneness early: Every oven bakes a little differently, so start checking with a toothpick around the 50-minute mark.

Cool before glazing: Let the bread cool on a wire rack before drizzling on the glaze so it sets nicely.

Storage & Serving

Room Temperature: Store covered in an airtight container on the counter for up to 4 days.

Refrigerate: Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Freeze: Wrap the loaf tightly in plastic wrap, then place it in a freezer-safe bag or container. Freeze for up to 3 months and thaw at room temperature before serving.

Whether you’re serving it for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon treat, this Apple Fritter Loaf is always a family favorite.

Old-Fashioned Apple Fritter Bread

Ingredients

Cinnamon Mixture

⅓ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Bread

⅔ cup sugar

½ cup butter softened

2 eggs

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup whole milk

Apple Mixture

2 Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples peeled and chopped

2 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Glaze

½ cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoon milk

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×5 loaf pan. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Cream butter and sugar, then beat in eggs and vanilla. Whisk together the flour and baking powder before stirring them into the butter mixture with the milk to form a smooth batter. Toss the chopped apples with the sugar and cinnamon until evenly coated. Layer half the batter in pan, add half the apple mixture, sprinkle half the cinnamon sugar. Repeat layers with remaining batter, apples, and cinnamon sugar. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 20 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Once completely cooled, drizzle with the glaze, slice, and enjoy!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Notes

Best Apples: Granny Smith apples hold their shape well, while Honeycrisp apples make the bread a little sweeter.

Don’t Overmix: Stir the batter just until combined to keep the loaf soft and tender.

Cool Before Glazing: Let the bread cool before adding the glaze so it sets nicely.

Storage: Store covered on the counter for up to 4 days or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Freeze: Wrap tightly and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature before serving.



