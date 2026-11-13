Classic Cinnamon Rolls meet Fall flavors with these incredible Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls! Fluffy, flavorful, and a treat to enjoy any time of the day!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Let me first start out by saying that these cinnamon rolls were made exclusively by my hubby. He is “Mr. Breakfast”, whereas me, I am not. I am more of a “grab something quick and go” kind of gal.

This past weekend, he mentioned he was in the mood for homemade cinnamon rolls. Since I had a can of already made cinnamon rolls in the fridge, I suggested we make those and call it good.

I love letting the bread machine handle the dough!

Flavorful Pumpkin Rolls that bring the Fall season to life through your taste buds!

Well, he wanted the real deal and said he would whip up a batch. Wow, am I ever glad he did! Homemade is SO much better then canned! The dough was perfectly fluffy and pumpkin spice filled, the cinnamon filling was amazing, and the cream cheese frosting complimented the rolls perfectly. Paired with a cup of coffee, this was a winner!!

This recipe makes a 9 x 13 baking pan, so about 22 rolls. My hubby made our dough using our bread machine, but if you don’t have one, you can make the dough by hand!! These also freeze perfectly if you want to make them ahead and save them for the upcoming Holidays!!

As Fall weather heads our way, why not spice up the season by making these tasty Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls? After all, Fall is pumpkin season, right?! Want homemade cinnamon rolls?

If you love pumpkin as much as I do, you’ll love these other great pumpkin recipes….

When my kids were little, every year, we would load them up and spend the day at the pumpkin patch. We would go through the corn maze, take the hay ride through the pumpkin fields, drink warm apple cider, and play all the fun farm games. It was a fun way to kick off the Fall season, and of course, we would end the day by picking out our pumpkins.

Since my kids are older now and no longer want to go to the pumpkin patches, I bring “Fall” into season by making tasty foods, decorating the house, lighting Fall candles/scents, and getting pumpkins. Traditions change, but pumpkin remains a favorite in our house!!

Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

Dough

3 ¼ cup flour *all purpose

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

2 ¼ teaspoon dry active yeast

1 pinch salt

½ cup unsalted butter *melted

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 egg *whisked

Filling

6 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoon cinnamon

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoon heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Add the wet ingredients to the bottom of the bread machine pan (egg, buttermilk, and melted butter). Next add in the flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and pinch of salt. Create a small hole in the dry mixture and pour the yeast inside making sure not to allow the yeast to touch the wet ingredients or salt. Lock pan into bread machine and turn on dough cycle. Once dough is complete, remove from pan and place in a large bowl covered with plastic wrap. Allow dough to rise for about 2 hours, or until doubled in size. Once dough has risen, remove from bowl and place on a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out until its about the same size as a 9 x 13 pan. Spread softened butter evenly over dough, leaving about an inch on all sides. Sprinkle the brown sugar, followed by the cinnamon on top of the butter. Starting with the long side, roll the dough into a tightly wound log. Using a knife, make marks evenly onto log to cut 22-24 rolls. Using floss (or a sharp knife) follow marks and cut dough. Place rolls into a greased 9 x 13 pan. *Rolls will squish into pan perfectly, it is okay for them to be touching Cover pan with plastic wrap and allow to rise for about an hour. Remove plastic wrap and place in preheated oven, 375, for about 20-30 minutes, or until cooked through. While rolls are baking, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy whipping cream. Once rolls are done, remove from oven and pour the frosting evenly on top. Enjoy while still warm!!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Notes

Recipe adapted from: Averie Cooks



