This easy Bisquick Blueberry Cobbler Crisp combines juicy blueberry filling with a buttery Bisquick topping for the ultimate quick dessert. Perfect for family dinners or last-minute gatherings!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

If you're craving an old-fashioned dessert with minimal effort, this Bisquick Blueberry Cobbler Crisp is the answer! Made with just 5 ingredients, this easy blueberry cobbler combines a juicy blueberry pie filling with a buttery Bisquick topping for the perfect balance of sweet and crisp. Whether you call it a cobbler, a crisp, or the best blueberry dessert you've ever had, this recipe is ideal for weeknights, holidays, or whenever you need a quick treat.

Serving Ideas

This delicious dessert can be enjoyed warm, at room temperature, or chilled, on it’s own, or in bowls with a scoop of ice cream. If serving at a dinner party, here are some easy ways to dress it up even more:

Place a scoop in glass dishes.

Serve with a squeeze of lemon juice or lemon zest on top for more flavor.

Add a scoop of ice-cream or dollop of whipped cream.

Toss fresh blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, or raspberries on top for more color.

Dust with powdered sugar for added sweetness.

Pair with a warm cup of coffee or cold glass of milk.

Recipe Variations

Swap blueberry pie filling for peach, apple, or cherry for a different flavor.

Vanilla Extract- stir 1 tablespoon into the pie filling for an added sweetness.

Add a teaspoon of cinnamon or nutmeg to the Bisquick mixture for warm spice.

Use brown sugar instead of white sugar for a richer caramel flavor.

My go-to is baking this recipe in a bundt pan for a scoop and serve dessert. You can also make this in an 8×8 baking dish or cast iron skillet. An 8 or 9 inch skillet works best.

Storing & Make-Ahead Tips

Store leftovers in the fridge for 3-4 days in an airtight container. Reheat: Leftovers can be reheated in the microwave. Freeze for up to 6 months in a freezer-safe container.

Make-Ahead: Assemble the filling and dry ingredients, then add melted butter right before baking.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 2 cans blueberry pie filling

▢ 2 cups Bisquick baking mix original or gluten-free

▢ ½ cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 cup unsalted butter melted

▢ ½ cup pecans optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F and lightly grease a Bundt pan, 8×8 baking dish, or cast iron skillet.

Spread blueberry pie filling evenly over the bottom of the pan.

Sprinkle Bisquick baking mix evenly over the pie filling.

Top with granulated sugar, then drizzle melted butter evenly over the top.

Sprinkle with pecans for added crunch, if using.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and crisp.

Let cool for a few minutes before serving warm.



