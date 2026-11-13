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Quick & Easy Bisquick Blueberry Cobbler Crisp Recipe
This easy Bisquick Blueberry Cobbler Crisp combines juicy blueberry filling with a buttery Bisquick topping for the ultimate quick dessert. Perfect for family dinners or last-minute gatherings!
If you're craving an old-fashioned dessert with minimal effort, this Bisquick Blueberry Cobbler Crisp is the answer! Made with just 5 ingredients, this easy blueberry cobbler combines a juicy blueberry pie filling with a buttery Bisquick topping for the perfect balance of sweet and crisp. Whether you call it a cobbler, a crisp, or the best blueberry dessert you've ever had, this recipe is ideal for weeknights, holidays, or whenever you need a quick treat.
Serving Ideas
This delicious dessert can be enjoyed warm, at room temperature, or chilled, on it’s own, or in bowls with a scoop of ice cream. If serving at a dinner party, here are some easy ways to dress it up even more:
- Place a scoop in glass dishes.
- Serve with a squeeze of lemon juice or lemon zest on top for more flavor.
- Add a scoop of ice-cream or dollop of whipped cream.
- Toss fresh blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, or raspberries on top for more color.
- Dust with powdered sugar for added sweetness.
- Pair with a warm cup of coffee or cold glass of milk.
Recipe Variations
- Swap blueberry pie filling for peach, apple, or cherry for a different flavor.
- Vanilla Extract- stir 1 tablespoon into the pie filling for an added sweetness.
- Add a teaspoon of cinnamon or nutmeg to the Bisquick mixture for warm spice.
- Use brown sugar instead of white sugar for a richer caramel flavor.
- My go-to is baking this recipe in a bundt pan for a scoop and serve dessert. You can also make this in an 8×8 baking dish or cast iron skillet. An 8 or 9 inch skillet works best.
Storing & Make-Ahead Tips
- Store leftovers in the fridge for 3-4 days in an airtight container. Reheat: Leftovers can be reheated in the microwave. Freeze for up to 6 months in a freezer-safe container.
- Make-Ahead: Assemble the filling and dry ingredients, then add melted butter right before baking.
Ingredients1x2x3x
- ▢ 2 cans blueberry pie filling
- ▢ 2 cups Bisquick baking mix original or gluten-free
- ▢ ½ cup granulated sugar
- ▢ 1 cup unsalted butter melted
- ▢ ½ cup pecans optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F and lightly grease a Bundt pan, 8×8 baking dish, or cast iron skillet.
- Spread blueberry pie filling evenly over the bottom of the pan.
- Sprinkle Bisquick baking mix evenly over the pie filling.
- Top with granulated sugar, then drizzle melted butter evenly over the top.
- Sprinkle with pecans for added crunch, if using.
- Bake for 45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and crisp.
- Let cool for a few minutes before serving warm.