If you’re a fan of baked goods that are moist, flavorful, and bursting with the delicious essence of apples, then you’ll love this Incredible Apple Bread recipe. This yummy quick bread combines the sweetness of juicy apples with warm spices, resulting in a loaf that is both comforting and irresistible. Whether you’re looking for a scrumptious breakfast option or a delightful afternoon snack, this apple bread is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

This simple recipe calls for ingredients you may already have on hand and is a treat that can be made any time of the year. I love to enjoy a few slices with my morning coffee, whereas my kids, love to enjoy theirs with some melted butter on top as a snack once home from school. Not only is this bread easy to make, but you can make it in a large loaf pan, mini loaf pans, or make into apple muffins. So many great options!

Variations of Incredible Apple Cinnamon Bread

Add ½ cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans) to the batter

You can add ½ cup raisins or dried fruit to the batter

Sprinkle brown sugar on top for a tasty sweetness

You can combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 3 tablespoon sugar in a small bowl and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture on top of each loaf before it bakes or sprinkle it halfway into adding the batter to the loaf pans to make a cinnamon swirl addition to the bread.

Pro Tips for making Incredible Apple Bread

Be careful not to over-mix the batter as this will change the texture to tough and chewy. It will make the bread a bit more dense and not as moist and fluffy.

Add room temperature eggs versus chilled as they incorporate into the batter easier.

Don’t use an electric mixer for this recipe as a simple wooden spatula is good and will help avoid over-mixing.

Give the bread a minimum of 10 minutes to cool on a wire rack before slicing as this will help the bread to set up and cause it to be less crumbly.

All loaf pans cook at different times, so keep an eye on the bread starting at the halfway mark. Glass cooks differently than aluminum, sizes of loaf pans cook shorter or longer, etc.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 4 apples, peeled/cored (you choose your desired apple)

▢ 1 cup sugar

▢ ½ cup vegetable oil

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 3 cups flour

▢ 1 tablespoon baking powder

▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

▢ ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease 1 large loaf pan, or 4-5 mini loaf pans (depending on how full you want them)

Shred your apples using a grater.

Place the grated apples and sugar into a mixing bowl and allow to sit for about 5 minutes.

Add in the oil, eggs, and vanilla extract.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Stir dry mixture into wet mixture and stir until just incorporated.

Pour batter into prepared pan(s).

Place pan(s) in preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes if making mini loaves, or about 55 minutes for a large loaf.

Remove from oven and allow to cool a few minutes before slicing and enjoying!



