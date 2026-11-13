Sweet, sticky, and made with buttery biscuits, this Cinnamon Sugar Pull Apart Loaf is an easy breakfast treat everyone loves. The combination of brown sugar and cinnamon creates that classic monkey bread flavor that's perfect for weekend breakfasts, brunch, or an after-school snack.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

My kids love sweets (obviously!), and nothing gets them more excited than a homemade Saturday morning breakfast treat. Truth be told, I was the same way growing up. Saturday mornings meant cartoons, sleeping in, and a special breakfast from my mom. This Cinnamon Sugar Pull Apart Loaf was always a favorite. Made with refrigerated Pillsbury biscuits coated in butter, cinnamon, and sugar, it bakes into a sweet, sticky loaf that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon treat.

Baking Tips

Pillsbury Grands biscuits work best for a soft, fluffy texture.

Coat each biscuit piece completely in the melted butter and cinnamon sugar mixture.

Bake until the top is golden brown and the center is cooked through.

Add chopped pecans or walnuts for extra crunch and flavor.

Storage & Reheating

Counter: Cover tightly with foil or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Refrigerator: Cover with foil or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Freezer: Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and foil, then freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge before serving.

Reheating: Warm individual pieces in the microwave for 10-15 seconds or in the air fryer at 300 degrees for 2-3 minutes.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ ½ cup sugar

▢ 2-½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ ⅓ cup butter melted

▢ 1 can Pillsbury Grands biscuits 8 count

Instructions

Open the refrigerated biscuit package and cut each biscuit into quarters.

Melt the butter in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar.

Dip each biscuit piece into the melted butter, then coat it in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place the coated pieces into a loaf pan coated with non-stick cooking spray.

Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 23-26 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.

Remove from the oven, invert onto a serving plate, and serve warm.







