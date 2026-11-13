If you’re a chocolate lover, this Chocolate Oatmeal Cake is sure to become a favorite! This recipe has been passed down in my family for generations, and we’ve always called it No Frost Oatmeal Cake. Why? Because it’s so rich, moist, and loaded with chocolate chips that it doesn’t need frosting to be delicious. Of course, if you can’t resist a frosted chocolate cake, go ahead and add your favorite frosting. I won’t judge!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Good to Know

No frosting needed. Chocolate chips baked throughout make this old-fashioned chocolate oatmeal cake rich and satisfying on its own.

You won’t taste the oats. Quick oats soften as the cake bakes, creating a moist, tender crumb.

Made with pantry staples. Flour, cocoa powder, butter, eggs, and a few baking basics are all you need.

Variations

Add vanilla extract: Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract for even more flavor.

Switch up the chocolate chips: Semi-sweet, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, peanut butter, or white chocolate chips all work well in this recipe.

Add nuts: Fold ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans into the cake batter or sprinkle them over the top before baking for a little crunch.

Add frosting: Although this cake is delicious on its own, you can top it with your favorite chocolate frosting or even the frosting from my Texas Sheet Cake for an extra indulgent dessert.

Why Add Oatmeal to Chocolate Cake?

Quick oats are the secret to this chocolate cake with oatmeal. As they soften in the boiling water and bake into the batter, they create a moist, tender crumb without adding a noticeable oat texture. Even if you don’t typically enjoy oatmeal, you likely won’t taste it in the finished cake. Instead, the oats help make every bite rich, soft, and delicious.

Baking Tips

Don’t overmix the batter. Mix just until the dry ingredients are incorporated to keep the cake soft and tender.

Avoid overbaking. Start checking for doneness around 35 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs. If you’re craving another chocolate dessert, try my Texas Sheet Cake Bites next.

Grease the baking dish well. This helps prevent sticking and makes serving easier.

Let the cake cool before slicing. Allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes so it sets up and cuts into clean slices.

High Altitude: If baking above 3,500 feet, add 2 tablespoons of flour to the batter and begin checking for doneness a few minutes early. Remove the cake from the oven as soon as a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Storage & Reheating

Room Temperature: Store the cooled cake in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Refrigerator: Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Enjoy cold, let it come to room temperature, or warm individual slices in the microwave for 10-15 seconds before serving.

Freezer: Wrap individual slices or the entire cake tightly in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, then freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator or on the counter, then microwave for 10-15 seconds, if desired.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢ 1 cup quick oats

▢ 1 ½ cups boiling water

▢ 1 cup brown sugar

▢ 1 cup white sugar

▢ 1 cup margarine or butter, softened

▢ 2 eggs

▢ 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips divided

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Pour the boiling water over the quick oats in a large mixing bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes to soften the oats.

Add the brown sugar, white sugar, and butter. Beat until the mixture is smooth and just combined.

Slowly mix in the flour, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder until just combined. Add the eggs and beat until smooth, then fold in ½ cup chocolate chips.

Pour the cake batter into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips evenly over the top.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.



