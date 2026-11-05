Easy 3-Ingredient Peanut Clusters: Perfect No-Bake Holiday Treats

This easy Peanut Clusters recipe is made with just 3 simple ingredients: chocolate chips, creamy peanut butter, and salted peanuts! These no-bake chocolate peanut clusters come together in minutes using the microwave and are perfect for snacking, Christmas goodie trays, or homemade holiday gifts!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Growing up, chocolate peanut clusters were one of my favorite holiday treats to make with my mom. While she dropped spoonfuls onto parchment paper, I snuck tastes of the melted chocolate! I’m sure she knew, but she always let me get away with it. Such a fun treat to make with kids!

Unlike peanut cluster recipes made with peanut butter chips or almond bark, these homemade peanut clusters combine chocolate chips and creamy peanut butter for a smooth, rich coating. This simple recipe is customizable and makes a delicious treat for any Christmas goodie tray or homemade Christmas gift!

Variations

Different Chocolate: Swap the semi-sweet chocolate chips for milk chocolate chips if you prefer a sweeter candy, or dark chocolate chips for a richer chocolate flavor.

Different Nuts: Try roasted almonds, cashews, or a combination of nuts in place of the peanuts for a fun twist.

Festive Toppings: Add Christmas sprinkles or a drizzle of melted white chocolate for a festive touch. Perfect for holiday candy trays!

Sweet and Salty: Sprinkle a little flaky sea salt over the clusters before chilling for an extra sweet and salty flavor.

Helpful Tips

Don’t Overheat the Chocolate: Microwave in short intervals, stirring well between each, to prevent scorching. If the chocolate isn’t completely melted, stir again before adding more heat. The warmth of the mixture may melt the remaining chips.

Keep Everything Dry: Make sure your bowl and utensils are completely dry. Even a small amount of water can cause melted chocolate to seize.

Use a Cookie Scoop: A small cookie scoop makes it easy to create evenly sized peanut clusters and keeps things a little less messy!

Don’t Rush the Chilling: Let the clusters set completely in the refrigerator before serving. The peanut butter creates a softer chocolate coating, so keeping them chilled helps them stay firm.

Storage & Freezing

Refrigerator: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Use parchment paper between layers to prevent sticking.

Freezer: Place in a freezer-safe container for up to 2 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before enjoying.

Make Ahead: These are great for preparing ahead of Christmas parties or giving as a homemade Christmas gift! Once firm, place the clusters in mini paper candy cups and package them in a gift tin or treat box. Keep chilled until ready to share

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢12 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

▢½ cup creamy peanut butter

▢2 cups roasted, salted peanuts

Instructions

Add the chocolate chips and creamy peanut butter to a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments, stirring well between each, until melted and smooth.

Add the roasted, salted peanuts and stir until evenly coated in the chocolate mixture.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop heaping spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming individual clusters.

Refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until the chocolate has set and the clusters are firm. Enjoy!

Notes

Peanut Butter: Regular creamy peanut butter works best. Natural peanut butter may separate and affect the consistency.

Melting Tip: Stir well between microwave intervals and avoid overheating the chocolate.

Storage: Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for the best texture. Separate layers with parchment paper to prevent sticking.



