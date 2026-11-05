These Pecan Caramel Clusters Taste Like Turtle Candy and Are Ready in Just 30 Minutes

Enjoy the rich and delicious flavors of these Pecan Caramel Clusters! This easy recipe combines crunchy pecans, gooey caramel, and creamy chocolate for a treat that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Sweet, salty, and perfect for gift giving during the Holidays!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

These Caramel Pecan Clusters are one of my most favorite treats to make during the Holiday season! Of course, you can make these any time of the year, but when I assembling my Christmas goodie trays, these are a must have item! Not only are they incredibly easy to make, but they are ready to serve in only 30 minutes! These taste just like Chocolate Turtle Candy, but even easier to make!

Why You’ll Love these Chocolate Caramel Pecan Clusters

Quick and Easy – using simple ingredients, these clusters are done in only 30 minutes! Perfect way to save time in the kitchen!

Salty and Sweet – whether you are craving salty or sweet, this caramel clusters recipe is sure to satisfy any craving! Perfect for snacking or as a dessert!

Customizable – if you don’t have pecans on hand, you can use macadamias or peanuts, change up the chocolate by using white or dark chocolate, etc.

Perfect for gifting – these are a favorite with everyone and can easily be placed in tins, boxes, or plastic bags to be given to friends, neighbors, teachers, and family. These are great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day too!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients Needed to make these Chocolate Pecan Clusters

Below is a brief overview of each ingredient needed to make this homemade candy.

Pecan Halves – you’ll be toasting these in the oven to give them added flavor and crispness. You can also use candied pecans for added sweetness.

Sugar – white granulated sugar adds the perfect amount of sweetness to this pecan clusters recipe.

Butter – unsalted butter is best as you’ll be adding salt to this recipe.

Heavy Cream – any brand, this helps create the homemade chewy caramel mixture.

Vanilla Extract – try to use pure vanilla extract versus imitation as it adds way more flavor.

Salt – just a little, but this helps with the salty sweet combination.

Chocolate Chips – I use semi-sweet chocolate chips, however, you can also use milk chocolate chips, white chocolate, or even dark chocolate in this recipe.

Storage Tips

Store leftover candy in an airtight container up to one week at room temperature. These do not need to be placed in the fridge if not preferred.

If placing in the refrigerator, this pecan caramel recipe will be good up to 3 weeks. Separate layers using wax paper or parchment paper to avoid sticking.

To freeze, place chocolate caramel clusters into a freezer safe container or bag up to 3 months.

Ingredients

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup sugar

½ cup butter *unsalted

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

12 oz chocolate chips *semi-sweet

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the pecan halves onto a baking sheet and toast in the oven about 8-10 minutes, or until fragrant and deep golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, butter, and heavy cream. Stir constantly until mixture comes to a boil and sugar fully dissolves. Continue cooking about 4-5 minutes, or until caramel thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract and salt. ON a parchment paper lined baking sheet, arrange small clusters of the toasted pecans (about 4-5 pecan halves per cluster). Spoon a tablespoon of the caramel mixture evenly over each cluster, ensuring that are well coated. Let them cool and set for about 15 minutes. Melt the chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl, in 30 second increments until chocolate is smooth and melted. Spoon the melted chocolate over each caramel pecan cluster covering them completely. Allow the clusters to set at room temperature or refrigerate until the chocolate is firm. Once chocolate has set, clusters are ready to enjoy!



