This Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers Makes Weeknight Dinner Effortless, No Sauce Needed

This easy Slow Cooker Sausage, Peppers and Onions recipe makes weeknight dinners effortless! Juicy Italian sausage, colorful bell peppers, and onions slow-cook together without sauce for a hearty, flavorful slow cooker dinner the whole family will love.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

This classic slow cooker sausage and peppers recipe is simple, filling, and perfect for busy nights. Serve it on sandwiches, over pasta or rice, or enjoy it as an easy plated dinner. Since this version is made without sauce, the sausage, peppers, and onions cook low and slow in their natural juices for incredible flavor. If you prefer a saucier Italian-style version, you can always add marinara sauce near the end of cooking.

Ingredient Notes

Onions: White and red onions add sweetness and flavor as they slow cook with the sausage and peppers.

Bell Peppers: Red, yellow, and orange bell peppers bring color and natural sweetness. Green bell peppers work great too.

Italian Sausage: Mild, sweet, or spicy Italian sausage links all work well in this slow cooker recipe.

French Bread or Hoagie Rolls: Optional, but perfect for serving sausage and peppers sandwiches.

Variations & Substitutions

Extra veggies : Mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, or green bell peppers all work great in this slow cooker sausage and peppers recipe.

Spice it up : Add garlic powder, Italian seasoning, oregano, basil, or red pepper flakes for extra flavor.

Switch up the sausage : Mild, sweet, spicy, chicken, or turkey sausage all work well.

Make sandwiches : Add mozzarella or provolone cheese and serve on toasted hoagie rolls.

Want a saucier version ? Stir in 1-1½ cups marinara sauce near the end of cooking.

💡 Tip: If adding sauce, leave the lid slightly ajar for the last 20-30 minutes to help thicken the sauce.

Tips for Success

Browning the sausage first adds extra flavor and helps give the sausage a better texture.

Slice the peppers and onions evenly so everything cooks at the same rate.

Want softer peppers? Cook a little longer on LOW for extra tender veggies.

Serving on hoagie rolls? Toast them first so they hold up better with the juices.

Storage & Reheating

Fridge: Store leftovers in an airtight container for 4-5 days.

Freezer: Freeze in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. Thaw before reheating.

Reheat: Warm leftovers in the microwave or on the stovetop until heated through.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients

1 white onion sliced

1 red onion sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 yellow bell pepper sliced

1 orange bell pepper sliced

salt/pepper to taste

1 lb Italian sausage mild, hot, or sweet, cut into chunks

French bread or Hoagie rolls optional (for sandwiches)

Instructions

Brown sausage: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown sausage chunks on both sides.

Prep veggies: Place sliced onions and bell peppers at the bottom of the crockpot. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Layer & cook: Add browned sausage on top of the peppers and onions. Cover and cook on LOW 6-7 hrs or HIGH 4 hrs .

Serve & enjoy: Serve hot over pasta, rice, mashed potatoes, or in hoagie rolls for sandwiches.

Notes

For extra flavor and texture, always brown your sausage before adding it to the crockpot, even if it's pre-cooked.

Customize with extra veggies like mushrooms, zucchini, or carrots.

For a saucier version, add marinara sauce or top sandwiches with mozzarella or provolone cheese for an Italian-inspired twist.

Perfect for meal prep as leftovers store and reheat well!

Storage:

Refrigerate: Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4-5 days.

Freeze: Place cooled sausage and peppers in a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. Thaw before reheating.

Reheat: Microwave or warm on stovetop until heated through.



