This Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Is a Creamy, Kid-Approved Dinner Ready in 30 Minutes

This Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is creamy, cheesy, and packed with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and bold ranch flavor. Made with simple ingredients and ready in about 30 minutes, it's an easy, family-friendly dinner perfect for busy weeknights.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

As a mom of three, easy, family-friendly dinners are my go-to on busy school nights. This easy chicken bacon ranch casserole recipe combines seasoned chicken, pasta, Alfredo sauce, bacon, and melted cheese into one creamy, comforting dish everyone loves. It's budget-friendly, kid-approved, and always a crowd favorite.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Made with simple ingredients you likely already have

Creamy, cheesy, and packed with flavor

Ready in about 30 minutes

Family-friendly and picky eater approved

Great for leftovers, meal prep, or sharing

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredient Notes

This cheesy chicken bacon ranch pasta casserole uses simple ingredients that come together for a creamy, comforting dinner.

Chicken : Boneless, skinless chicken breast works best, cut into bite-sized pieces. Rotisserie chicken can also be used for a quick shortcut.

Ranch Dressing Mix : Adds that classic ranch flavor. I typically use Hidden Valley, but any brand works.

Pasta : Shells hold the sauce well, but rotini or penne are great alternatives. Gluten-free pasta can also be used, just cook according to package directions.

Cheese : Use freshly shredded mozzarella and cheddar for the best melt and creamy texture.

Alfredo Sauce : Any store-bought or homemade version works. This recipe can also be made without Alfredo sauce while still staying creamy and flavorful.

Variations

This chicken bacon ranch casserole can easily be customized based on what you have on hand.

Use rotisserie chicken for a quick and easy shortcut

Add broccoli or spinach for a simple veggie boost

Swap Alfredo sauce for cream cheese for a richer, creamier version

Use different pasta shapes like penne or rotini

Make it without Alfredo sauce for a lighter option

How to Make Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Step 1. Preheat oven to 375°F and grease a 9×9 baking dish. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and cook bacon until crispy, about 7 minutes. Drain the bacon grease, then transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any excess grease.

Step 2. In a gallon-size Ziploc bag, combine the olive oil, diced raw chicken, and ranch seasoning mix.

Step 3. Seal the bag and shake to coat the chicken evenly. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until no longer pink.

Step 4. Cook pasta in a pot of boiling water until al dente, then drain and add it to the greased baking dish. Once the bacon, chicken, and pasta are cooked, you're ready to assemble.

Step 5. Add the cooked chicken on top of the pasta.

Step 6. Pour the Alfredo sauce over the pasta and spread evenly to coat.

Step 7. Sprinkle the cheeses, bacon, and salt and pepper over the top, then place the dish in the preheated oven.

Step 8. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until bubbly and the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and serve.

Tips for Success

Cook the bacon until crispy for the best texture

Don't overcook the pasta, as it will continue cooking in the oven

Use freshly shredded cheese for the best melt and creamy texture

Adjust the ranch seasoning to taste

Storage & Reheating

Store in the refrigerator up to 4 days

Reheat in the microwave until warmed through

Can be enjoyed cold or reheated

Freeze before or after baking (covered) up to 3 months

Thaw overnight, then bake about 30 minutes or until heated through

What to Serve with This Casserole

Looking to make this a complete meal? Here are some of our favorite side dishes to serve with this chicken bacon ranch casserole:

Parmesan Roasted Brussel Sprouts– these crispy, flavorful Brussel sprouts are a tasty way to add greens to your meal

Cheesy Zucchini Bake– tender zucchini coated with seasonings and cheese

Lemon Garlic Asparagus– roasted asparagus coated in a lemon garlic sauce

Compliments this meal perfectly

Mini Garlic Monkey Bread– using pre-made biscuit dough, this monkey bread dish comes together quickly and is packed with garlic and Parmesan

Looking for another easy dinner option?

Ingredients

½ lb bacon cooked and chopped

1 lb chicken boneless/skinless, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 packet dry ranch dressing mix

8 oz pasta such as shells

1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded

salt and pepper to taste

14.5 oz Alfredo sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F and grease a 9×9 baking dish. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and drain grease. In a gallon-size bag, combine olive oil, diced chicken, and ranch seasoning. Seal and shake to coat. Add chicken to the skillet and cook until no longer pink. Cook pasta until al dente, then drain and add to the prepared baking dish. Add cooked chicken and Alfredo sauce to the pasta and stir to combine. Top with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes, or until bubbly and the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and serve.

Notes

Rotisserie chicken can be used for a quick shortcut

Shells, rotini, or penne work best for holding the sauce

Can be made without Alfredo sauce, substitute cream cheese for a richer option

Gluten-free pasta works well, cook according to package directions



