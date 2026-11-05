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Easy No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls: Perfect Holiday Treats!

5 days ago

These Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls are an easy no-bake treat made with just 5 ingredients! With a crunchy peanut butter and Rice Krispies center covered in chocolate, they’re perfect for Christmas cookie trays, holiday parties, and gifting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NF3x3_1GnZIoU000
Photo byRECIPE HERE

If you love the chocolate and peanut butter combination, these are for you! They’re like a cross between a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and my chocolate peanut butter fudge. I will warn you, these peanut butter balls are quite addictive, but luckily Christmas calories don’t count, right?!

What are Peanut Butter Balls?

Peanut butter balls are bite-sized candies made with a peanut butter filling and coated in chocolate, similar to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup! These chocolate peanut butter balls with Rice Krispies use crunchy peanut butter for added texture. Unlike traditional Buckeye Balls, which have a smooth center and some peanut butter showing, these are completely covered in chocolate.

How to Dip Peanut Butter Balls in Chocolate

After years of trying different dipping methods, I’ve learned a few tricks for getting these chocolate-covered peanut butter balls evenly coated without making a mess! My favorite is using a fork instead of a toothpick.

  1. Chill the Peanut Butter Balls: Make sure the balls are fully chilled before dipping so they don’t fall apart in the warm chocolate. I actually prefer using the freezer over the refrigerator when dipping!
  2. Melt Chocolate in Small Batches: If using almond bark, melt about half the package of candy coating at a time in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between each, to prevent burning.
  3. Use a Fork for Dipping: I’m usually team toothpick, but I’ve found a fork works much better for this recipe! Drop each chilled peanut butter ball into the melted chocolate, roll to coat, and lift it out with a fork. Tap off any excess chocolate before placing it on wax paper to set.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLhP7_1GnZIoU000
Photo byRECIPE HERE

Tips for Success

  • Use a Cookie Scoop: A cookie scoop makes it easy to roll evenly sized peanut butter balls so they all look the same.
  • Fix Sticky Dough: If the peanut butter mixture is too soft or sticky to roll, refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes to firm up. If needed, add a little more powdered sugar.
  • Fix Crumbly Dough: If the mixture won’t hold together, add a little more peanut butter until it’s firm enough to roll into balls.
  • Try Different Chocolates: Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate melting wafers are all delicious options. Almond bark is another great choice for easy dipping.
  • Switch Up the Peanut Butter: Creamy peanut butter works in place of crunchy, although the texture will be slightly different. You can also try almond or cashew butter for a different flavor, but the consistency may vary.
  • Make Them Gluten-Free: Use certified gluten-free crispy rice cereal and check that your peanut butter, chocolate, and other ingredients are gluten-free. Regular Rice Krispies contain barley malt, so be sure to choose a gluten-free alternative.

How to Decorate Peanut Butter Balls

  • Holiday Sprinkles: Add red and green sprinkles for Christmas, or switch up the colors for other holidays and special occasions. Sprinkle them on before the chocolate hardens so they stick!
  • Chocolate Drizzle: Drizzle melted white or dark chocolate over the coated peanut butter balls for a fun finishing touch. Let the first layer of chocolate set before adding the drizzle.
  • Sea Salt or Chopped Peanuts: Sprinkle a little flaky sea salt or finely chopped peanuts over the chocolate while it’s still wet for extra flavor and crunch.

How to Store & Freeze Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

  • Room Temperature: Store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to 4 days.
  • Refrigerator: Keep in an airtight container or sealed bag in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.
  • Freezer: Freeze in a freezer-safe container or bag for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator or at room temperature for about 1 hour before serving.

Ingredients1x2x3x

  • ▢3 cups chunky peanut butter
  • ▢1 lb powdered sugar
  • ▢2 cups Rice Krispies cereal
  • ▢4 tablespoon butter softened (or margarine)
  • ▢2 lbs melting chocolate or almond bark

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the peanut butter, powdered sugar, Rice Krispies cereal, and softened butter until combined. If the mixture is too crumbly to hold together, add a little more peanut butter.
  • Line a cookie sheet with wax paper. Roll the peanut butter mixture into 1-inch balls and place them on the prepared cookie sheet. Refrigerate for about 2 hours, or until firm.
  • Once chilled, melt a few squares of chocolate at a time in the microwave, stirring between 30-second intervals. Using a fork, roll each peanut butter ball through the melted chocolate twice to coat completely.
  • Place the coated peanut butter balls back onto the wax paper and refrigerate until the chocolate has hardened.
  • Once set, transfer to an airtight container and store until ready to serve.


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