Easy No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls: Perfect Holiday Treats!

These Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls are an easy no-bake treat made with just 5 ingredients! With a crunchy peanut butter and Rice Krispies center covered in chocolate, they’re perfect for Christmas cookie trays, holiday parties, and gifting!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

If you love the chocolate and peanut butter combination, these are for you! They’re like a cross between a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and my chocolate peanut butter fudge. I will warn you, these peanut butter balls are quite addictive, but luckily Christmas calories don’t count, right?!

What are Peanut Butter Balls?

Peanut butter balls are bite-sized candies made with a peanut butter filling and coated in chocolate, similar to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup! These chocolate peanut butter balls with Rice Krispies use crunchy peanut butter for added texture. Unlike traditional Buckeye Balls, which have a smooth center and some peanut butter showing, these are completely covered in chocolate.

How to Dip Peanut Butter Balls in Chocolate

After years of trying different dipping methods, I’ve learned a few tricks for getting these chocolate-covered peanut butter balls evenly coated without making a mess! My favorite is using a fork instead of a toothpick.

Chill the Peanut Butter Balls: Make sure the balls are fully chilled before dipping so they don’t fall apart in the warm chocolate. I actually prefer using the freezer over the refrigerator when dipping! Melt Chocolate in Small Batches: If using almond bark, melt about half the package of candy coating at a time in the microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between each, to prevent burning. Use a Fork for Dipping: I’m usually team toothpick, but I’ve found a fork works much better for this recipe! Drop each chilled peanut butter ball into the melted chocolate, roll to coat, and lift it out with a fork. Tap off any excess chocolate before placing it on wax paper to set.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Tips for Success

Use a Cookie Scoop: A cookie scoop makes it easy to roll evenly sized peanut butter balls so they all look the same.

Fix Sticky Dough: If the peanut butter mixture is too soft or sticky to roll, refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes to firm up. If needed, add a little more powdered sugar.

Fix Crumbly Dough: If the mixture won’t hold together, add a little more peanut butter until it’s firm enough to roll into balls.

Try Different Chocolates: Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate melting wafers are all delicious options. Almond bark is another great choice for easy dipping.

Switch Up the Peanut Butter: Creamy peanut butter works in place of crunchy, although the texture will be slightly different. You can also try almond or cashew butter for a different flavor, but the consistency may vary.

Make Them Gluten-Free: Use certified gluten-free crispy rice cereal and check that your peanut butter, chocolate, and other ingredients are gluten-free. Regular Rice Krispies contain barley malt, so be sure to choose a gluten-free alternative.

How to Decorate Peanut Butter Balls

Holiday Sprinkles: Add red and green sprinkles for Christmas, or switch up the colors for other holidays and special occasions. Sprinkle them on before the chocolate hardens so they stick!

Chocolate Drizzle: Drizzle melted white or dark chocolate over the coated peanut butter balls for a fun finishing touch. Let the first layer of chocolate set before adding the drizzle.

Sea Salt or Chopped Peanuts: Sprinkle a little flaky sea salt or finely chopped peanuts over the chocolate while it’s still wet for extra flavor and crunch.

How to Store & Freeze Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Room Temperature: Store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to 4 days.

Refrigerator: Keep in an airtight container or sealed bag in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

Freezer: Freeze in a freezer-safe container or bag for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator or at room temperature for about 1 hour before serving.

Ingredients1x2x3x

▢3 cups chunky peanut butter

▢1 lb powdered sugar

▢2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

▢4 tablespoon butter softened (or margarine)

▢2 lbs melting chocolate or almond bark

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the peanut butter, powdered sugar, Rice Krispies cereal, and softened butter until combined. If the mixture is too crumbly to hold together, add a little more peanut butter.

Line a cookie sheet with wax paper. Roll the peanut butter mixture into 1-inch balls and place them on the prepared cookie sheet. Refrigerate for about 2 hours, or until firm.

Once chilled, melt a few squares of chocolate at a time in the microwave, stirring between 30-second intervals. Using a fork, roll each peanut butter ball through the melted chocolate twice to coat completely.

Place the coated peanut butter balls back onto the wax paper and refrigerate until the chocolate has hardened.

Once set, transfer to an airtight container and store until ready to serve.



