This Slow Cooker Cottage Pie Is a Hearty Comfort Food Dinner the Whole Family Will Enjoy

This Slow Cooker Cottage Pie recipe is one the entire family will enjoy! Ground beef, vegetables, and seasonings topped with mashed potatoes makes this meal a hearty, comfort food dish perfect any night of the week. Let the crock pot do the cooking and add this to your next meal plan!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Don’t you just love a good slow cooker dish? I know I sure do! Not only does it take the time and work out of making dinner, but the house smells incredible as the meal cooks all day! This easy slow cooker cottage pie recipe consists of ground beef and onions simmered in a gravy with vegetables. Once topped with mashed potatoes, this becomes a full meal in itself. Whether you make this for St. Patrick’s Day, or any other day of the year, it’s the ultimate comfort food dish!

What is Cottage Pie?

Cottage Pie, also known as Shepherd Pie, is a savory dish of cooked minced meat, topped with mashed potatoes, and baked. This recipe uses the slow cooker, but the classic version uses the oven. Shepherd’s Pie usually uses lamb, whereas Cottage Pie uses minced beef.

Ingredients Needed to make Cottage Pie in the Slow Cooker

Potatoes – I use Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

Butter – unsalted as you’ll add salt to this recipe

Milk – any type works, I use 2% because that is what my kids drink

Salt/Black Pepper – to taste

Beef – ground, I use 80/20, but you can use any type including ground turkey

Onion – yellow, large onion, chopped

Garlic – fresh is best, minced

Tomato Paste – you can find this in your grocery store near the other canned tomato products such as diced tomatoes, tomato puree works too

Mushrooms – if you don’t like mushrooms, feel free to omit

Carrots – I use long carrots and chop them into smaller pieces, if using baby carrots, be sure to cut them smaller

Beef Stock

Dry White Wine

Worcestershire Sauce – this adds so much flavor to the gravy

Thyme/Parsley – fresh is best, but dried works too

Frozen Peas – feel free to use whichever vegetable you prefer

Cheese – Monterrey Jack Cheese is my go-to in this recipe, shredded

Recipe Variations

Use ground lamb in place of the beef.

Omit the meat and use lentils and vegetable broth to make this vegetarian.

Change up the vegetables called for to use your favorites. Red peppers, celery, broccoli, green beans, sweet corn, and more are all great options.

Change up the cheese to fit your tastes. Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Gruyere, and more are all great options!

Ground turkey can be used in place of the ground beef.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes Yukon Gold, peeled and quartered

2 tablespoon butter unsalted

⅓ cup milk

¾ teaspoon salt divided

½ teaspoon black pepper divided

1 lb ground beef

1 onion diced

4 garlic cloves minced

3 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup mushrooms sliced

2 medium carrots chopped

1 cup beef broth

¼ cup dry white wine

2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon thyme

½ cup frozen peas

½ cup Monterrey Jack cheese shredded

1 tablespoon parsley

Instructions

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain and Mash potatoes, gradually adding butter and enough milk to reach desired consistency. Stir in ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, drain.

Add tomato paste; cook for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, carrots, broth, wine, Worcestershire sauce and thyme. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until most of the liquid is evaporated. Stir in peas. Season with remaining salt and pepper.

Transfer beef mixture to a greased slow cooker. Spread mashed potatoes over top. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until bubbly. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Just before serving, sprinkle with parsley if using and enjoy!



