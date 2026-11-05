Mississippi Mud Cake: A Moist Southern Classic Topped With Marshmallows and Pecans

This Mississippi Mud Cake recipe is a moist and fluffy chocolate cake topped with marshmallows, pecans, and a homemade chocolate frosting that can’t be beat! A classic Southern recipe that is perfect for any occasion!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

If you’re a chocolate lover, this old fashioned Mississippi Mud Cake is for you! Not only is this cake rich and flavor packed, but this version comes together using a shortcut boxed cake mix. One bite of this cake and it practically melts in your mouth!

Why is it called Mississippi Mud Cake?

This cake has actually been around since the 1970’s and is a variation of a mud pie, which was popular in the South during World War 2. This cake has the resemblance of a rocky surface due to the frosting being poured over the mini marshmallows and pecans, which resembles the muddy banks of the Mississippi River. A classic dessert that is commonly found at Southern events, parties, and gatherings, and has since become a staple around the country.

Chocolate Mud Cake Ingredient Notes

To make this cake recipe, you will need a few pantry staple ingredients and a boxed cake mix.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Cake Mix – any boxed cake mix that makes a 9×13 pan works great. You will also need the ingredients listed on the back of the box, typically oil and eggs.

Mini Marshmallows – these will get layered over the top of the cake and baked underneath the warm chocolate frosting for a sweet topping.

Walnuts – this adds a nutty crunchy to the topping, feel free to omit or use chopped pecans.

Powdered Sugar – this will help create the chocolate frosting and add to the overall sweetness of the topping.

Milk – any type works, however, using whole milk will give you the best flavor and adds to the overall moisture.

Vanilla Extract – opt for pure vanilla extract versus imitation as it has the best flavor.

Cocoa Powder – you will need unsweetened cocoa powder as it offers the strongest flavor addition to the frosting.

Butter – unsalted butter is best in this recipe, allow to soften to room temperature.

Tips for success

Here are some simple tips to remember and try when you go to make your cake:

Don’t over-bake the cake as it won’t be as moist and fluffy. Use a toothpick to check the center. If the toothpick comes out clean, you can remove from oven. If it comes out with batter, add a few minutes and check again.

If you are making your cake from scratch versus using a boxed mix, ensure freshness of your baking soda and baking powder. I recommend changing these out every 6 months as this is what gives rise to baking goods.

Allow the cake to fully cool before slicing as this keeps the pieces in tact and allows for the cleanest cuts.

If you only have large or jumbo marshmallows, cut them into smaller pieces to resemble the size of mini marshmallows.

You can make this cake in either a 9×13 baking pan OR jelly roll pan to make it more of a sheet cake. Just adjust bake time.

How to store Mississippi Cake

This recipe for mud cake can be stored at room temperature if covered with a lid or plastic wrap/aluminum foil for up to 4 days.

If freezing, you can freeze the entire cake or individual slices in an airtight container up to 3 months. Allow to fully thaw before serving.

The cake can be made 1-2 days in advance, stored covered at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

You do not need to refrigerate the cake as this eliminates the moist and fluffy texture. Room temperature works just fine.

Ingredients

1 box chocolate cake mix *plus ingredients needed on box OR homemade chocolate cake

4 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 lb powdered sugar

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup butter, softened

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 baking pan with cooking spray and prepare cake mix as directed on box. Place cake in oven to cook (according to box directions for time). While cake is cooking, combine the powdered sugar, milk, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and softened butter in a medium bowl. *using a hand mixer makes this step easier Once the cake has baked, remove from oven and sprinkle the marshmallows evenly on top. Place the cake back into the oven for about 3 minutes, or until the marshmallows melt slightly. Remove cake from oven and drop spoonful’s of frosting onto the top of the cake. Use a knife to swirl the marshmallow and frosting together. Sprinkle the nuts on top and allow to cool completely before serving. Enjoy!



