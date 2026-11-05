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This Chicken Broccoli Casserole Is a Reader-Favorite One-Dish Dinner Topped With Crispy Fried Onions
4 days ago
Chicken Broccoli Casserole is an easy family dinner made with tender chicken, broccoli florets, rice, and a creamy sauce, all baked together in one dish. Topped with crispy French fried onions, this comforting rice casserole is perfect for busy weeknights!
Are you a casserole fan? If you scroll through the blog, chances are you’ll quickly realize I am! There is something so comforting about a casserole. The easy assembly, simple cleanup, and leftovers make them hard to beat. This Chicken Broccoli Casserole has been a reader favorite for years because it’s a true one dish meal.
Ingredient Notes
- Broccoli Florets: Fresh or frozen broccoli both work well in this casserole. If using frozen, thaw and drain any excess moisture first.
- Chicken: Cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded chicken, or rotisserie chicken are all great options.
- Brown Rice: Be sure to cook the rice before assembling the casserole. Long grain rice can also be used if preferred.
- Cream of Chicken Soup: This creates the creamy sauce that brings everything together. Cream of mushroom soup is another tasty option.
- French Fried Onions: These add a buttery crunch to the top of the casserole and are one of my favorite parts of the dish!
Easy Ways to Change It Up
- Switch the rice: Use white rice or long grain rice instead of brown rice.
- Try a different veggie: Cauliflower, peas, or mixed vegetables work well in place of the broccoli.
- Make it cheesy: Stir in shredded sharp cheddar cheese or mozzarella before baking for an extra creamy casserole.
- Change the soup: Use cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken.
- Add some heat: A dash of hot sauce or red pepper flakes adds a little kick.
- For a different topping, swap the French fried onions for crushed Ritz crackers mixed with a little melted butter.
Storage, Make-Ahead & Reheating
- Refrigerator: Store leftover chicken broccoli casserole in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
- Freezer: Assemble the casserole as directed, but leave off the French fried onions. Wrap tightly and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before baking.
- Make Ahead: Assemble the casserole up to 24 hours in advance, cover tightly, and store in the fridge until ready to bake. Add a few extra minutes to the baking time if starting cold.
- Reheating: Reheat individual portions in the microwave until warmed through, or cover the casserole dish with foil and reheat in a 350 degree oven until hot.
Ingredients
- 1 cup brown rice cooked according to package directions
- 1 head broccoli cooked, drained, and chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 lb chicken breasts cooked and diced (or shredded)
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 can cream of chicken soup 10.75 oz can
- 1 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup French Fried Onions
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 7×11 baking dish and set aside.
- Cook the brown rice according to package directions and set aside.
- Cook the broccoli florets until tender, drain well, and sprinkle with salt.
- Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and cook in the olive oil over medium-high heat until cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside. You can also use shredded chicken or rotisserie chicken if preferred.
- In the same skillet, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, milk, black pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning until a smooth sauce forms.
- Heat over medium heat until the sauce is smooth and bubbly.
- To assemble the casserole, spread the cooked brown rice evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
- Layer the broccoli over the rice.
- Layer the cooked chicken evenly over the broccoli.
- Pour the cream sauce evenly over the chicken mixture.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- Remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle the French fried onions evenly over the top.
- Return the casserole to the oven for 10 more minutes, or until the onions are golden brown.
- Remove and serve.
Notes
- Rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut for busy weeknights.
- Fresh or frozen broccoli florets can be used. If using frozen broccoli, thaw and drain well before assembling.
- Long grain rice or white rice can be substituted for brown rice.
- For an extra cheesy casserole, stir in 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese or mozzarella before baking.
- Assemble the casserole up to 24 hours in advance, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake.
- To freeze, assemble the casserole without the French fried onions, wrap tightly, and freeze for up to 3 months. Add the onions just before the final bake.
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