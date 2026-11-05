This Chicken Broccoli Casserole Is a Reader-Favorite One-Dish Dinner Topped With Crispy Fried Onions

Chicken Broccoli Casserole is an easy family dinner made with tender chicken, broccoli florets, rice, and a creamy sauce, all baked together in one dish. Topped with crispy French fried onions, this comforting rice casserole is perfect for busy weeknights!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Are you a casserole fan? If you scroll through the blog, chances are you’ll quickly realize I am! There is something so comforting about a casserole. The easy assembly, simple cleanup, and leftovers make them hard to beat. This Chicken Broccoli Casserole has been a reader favorite for years because it’s a true one dish meal.

Ingredient Notes

Broccoli Florets: Fresh or frozen broccoli both work well in this casserole. If using frozen, thaw and drain any excess moisture first.

Chicken: Cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded chicken, or rotisserie chicken are all great options.

Brown Rice: Be sure to cook the rice before assembling the casserole. Long grain rice can also be used if preferred.

Cream of Chicken Soup: This creates the creamy sauce that brings everything together. Cream of mushroom soup is another tasty option.

French Fried Onions: These add a buttery crunch to the top of the casserole and are one of my favorite parts of the dish!

Easy Ways to Change It Up

Switch the rice: Use white rice or long grain rice instead of brown rice.

Try a different veggie: Cauliflower, peas, or mixed vegetables work well in place of the broccoli.

Make it cheesy : Stir in shredded sharp cheddar cheese or mozzarella before baking for an extra creamy casserole.

Change the soup: Use cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken.

Add some heat: A dash of hot sauce or red pepper flakes adds a little kick.

For a different topping, swap the French fried onions for crushed Ritz crackers mixed with a little melted butter.

Storage, Make-Ahead & Reheating

Refrigerator: Store leftover chicken broccoli casserole in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Freezer: Assemble the casserole as directed, but leave off the French fried onions. Wrap tightly and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before baking.

Make Ahead: Assemble the casserole up to 24 hours in advance, cover tightly, and store in the fridge until ready to bake. Add a few extra minutes to the baking time if starting cold.

Reheating: Reheat individual portions in the microwave until warmed through, or cover the casserole dish with foil and reheat in a 350 degree oven until hot.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice cooked according to package directions

1 head broccoli cooked, drained, and chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 lb chicken breasts cooked and diced (or shredded)

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 can cream of chicken soup 10.75 oz can

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup French Fried Onions

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 7×11 baking dish and set aside.

Cook the brown rice according to package directions and set aside.

Cook the broccoli florets until tender, drain well, and sprinkle with salt.

Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and cook in the olive oil over medium-high heat until cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside. You can also use shredded chicken or rotisserie chicken if preferred.

In the same skillet, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, milk, black pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning until a smooth sauce forms.

Heat over medium heat until the sauce is smooth and bubbly.

To assemble the casserole, spread the cooked brown rice evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Layer the broccoli over the rice.

Layer the cooked chicken evenly over the broccoli.

Pour the cream sauce evenly over the chicken mixture.

Bake for 25 minutes.

Remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle the French fried onions evenly over the top.

Return the casserole to the oven for 10 more minutes, or until the onions are golden brown.

Remove and serve.

Notes

Rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut for busy weeknights.

Fresh or frozen broccoli florets can be used. If using frozen broccoli, thaw and drain well before assembling.

Long grain rice or white rice can be substituted for brown rice.

For an extra cheesy casserole, stir in 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese or mozzarella before baking.

Assemble the casserole up to 24 hours in advance, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake.

To freeze, assemble the casserole without the French fried onions, wrap tightly, and freeze for up to 3 months. Add the onions just before the final bake.



