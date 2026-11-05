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This Texas Sheet Cake Is a Fudgy Southern Classic Perfect for Potlucks and Big Crowds
Texas Sheet Cake is a delicious and classic dessert that is loved by many for its chocolate flavor, fudge frosting, and easy preparation. This sheet cake is a thin, flat cake made with a rich chocolate batter, baked in a jelly roll pan, and typically topped with a thick layer of incredible chocolate frosting.
The BEST Texas Sheet Cake Recipe
If you’re a chocolate lover, this cake is for you! It includes a delightful combination of fluffy chocolate cake with a fudgy frosting!
This classic recipe is one that has been around since about 1852, created by the Baker Chocolate Factory. A variation of the recipe also showed up in a Dallas newspaper article published in 1957. Since then, it has quickly become a Southern classic recipe served for just about any occasion! I love bringing this cake to potlucks, parties, and gatherings as it serves a large crowd!
Why is it called Texas Sheet Cake?
This chocolate cake recipe is made using a sheet cake pan, which is where it gets the name, "sheet cake." A sheet cake is any cake that is made in a large rectangular pan known as a sheet pan or jelly roll pan/cookie sheet.
The main difference between a sheet cake and regular cake comes down to the pan used. Regular cakes typically are made in an 8×8 or 9×13 baking dish, whereas these sheet cakes are made using a 17×12 or 18×13/18×12 inch pan.
Ingredients You Will Need
Cake
- Flour- all-purpose
- Sugar- granulated
- Salt
- Cocoa Powder
- Butter- I prefer unsalted as salt is added to this cake
- Boiling Water
- Buttermilk- see substitution idea below
- Eggs
- Baking Soda
- Vanilla Extract- pure is best
Fudge Frosting
- Pecans- chopped, this is optional but highly recommended
- Butter- unsalted is what I use
- Cocoa Powder
- Milk
- Vanilla Extract- pure is best
- Powdered Sugar
Ingredients
- CAKE
- 2 cups flour
- 2 cups sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 cup boiling water
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- FROSTING
- ½ cup pecans, chopped
- 1 ¾ stick butter
- 4 tbsp cocoa powder
- 6 tablespoon milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups powdered sugar
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt.
- In a saucepan, melt the butter and add in the cocoa powder.
- Stir in the boiling water, allowing mixture to boil for about 30 seconds before removing from heat.
- Pour over flour mixture and stir lightly.
- In a small bowl, add the buttermilk, eggs, baking soda, and vanilla.
- Stir until combined.
- Pour into chocolate/flour mixture and stir until combined.
- Pour batter into cookie sheet (use an 18 x 13 to avoid spillage).
- Bake cake in preheated oven, 350, for about 19-21 minutes.
- While cake is baking, make frosting by melting butter in a saucepan.
- Add cocoa powder and stir until combined.
- Remove from heat and add in the milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar.
- Add in the pecans.
- Pour frosting over the warm cake once cake is removed from oven.
- Allow to sit for about 30 minutes prior to cutting into squares!