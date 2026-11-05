This Texas Sheet Cake Is a Fudgy Southern Classic Perfect for Potlucks and Big Crowds

Texas Sheet Cake is a delicious and classic dessert that is loved by many for its chocolate flavor, fudge frosting, and easy preparation. This sheet cake is a thin, flat cake made with a rich chocolate batter, baked in a jelly roll pan, and typically topped with a thick layer of incredible chocolate frosting.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

The BEST Texas Sheet Cake Recipe

If you’re a chocolate lover, this cake is for you! It includes a delightful combination of fluffy chocolate cake with a fudgy frosting!

This classic recipe is one that has been around since about 1852, created by the Baker Chocolate Factory. A variation of the recipe also showed up in a Dallas newspaper article published in 1957. Since then, it has quickly become a Southern classic recipe served for just about any occasion! I love bringing this cake to potlucks, parties, and gatherings as it serves a large crowd!

Why is it called Texas Sheet Cake?

This chocolate cake recipe is made using a sheet cake pan, which is where it gets the name, "sheet cake." A sheet cake is any cake that is made in a large rectangular pan known as a sheet pan or jelly roll pan/cookie sheet.

The main difference between a sheet cake and regular cake comes down to the pan used. Regular cakes typically are made in an 8×8 or 9×13 baking dish, whereas these sheet cakes are made using a 17×12 or 18×13/18×12 inch pan.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients You Will Need

Cake

Flour- all-purpose

Sugar- granulated

Salt

Cocoa Powder

Butter- I prefer unsalted as salt is added to this cake

Boiling Water

Buttermilk- see substitution idea below

Eggs

Baking Soda

Vanilla Extract- pure is best

Fudge Frosting

Pecans- chopped, this is optional but highly recommended

Butter- unsalted is what I use

Cocoa Powder

Milk

Vanilla Extract- pure is best

Powdered Sugar

Ingredients

CAKE

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 sticks butter

1 cup boiling water

½ cup buttermilk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

FROSTING

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 ¾ stick butter

4 tbsp cocoa powder

6 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. In a saucepan, melt the butter and add in the cocoa powder. Stir in the boiling water, allowing mixture to boil for about 30 seconds before removing from heat. Pour over flour mixture and stir lightly. In a small bowl, add the buttermilk, eggs, baking soda, and vanilla. Stir until combined. Pour into chocolate/flour mixture and stir until combined. Pour batter into cookie sheet (use an 18 x 13 to avoid spillage). Bake cake in preheated oven, 350, for about 19-21 minutes. While cake is baking, make frosting by melting butter in a saucepan. Add cocoa powder and stir until combined. Remove from heat and add in the milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Add in the pecans. Pour frosting over the warm cake once cake is removed from oven. Allow to sit for about 30 minutes prior to cutting into squares!



