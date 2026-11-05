This Grandma's Lasagna Is a Classic Family Favorite Made With Cottage Cheese

Grandma’s Lasagna recipe is a classic family favorite layered with lasagna noodles, hearty meat sauce, cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese. It’s an easy homemade dinner that’s perfect for family dinners, holidays, and Sunday suppers.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

When my husband and I got married, my grandma gave me a cookbook filled with treasured family recipes. At the time, I wasn’t much of a cook, but over the years that cookbook became one of my most prized possessions. This Grandma’s Lasagna recipe is one I’ve made more times than I can count, and it’s still a family favorite today.

One thing that makes this recipe unique is the cottage cheese. While many lasagna recipes use ricotta, my grandma always used cottage cheese for a simple, creamy filling that’s packed with flavor. You can even assemble it ahead of time and refrigerate it until you’re ready to bake.

What Makes This Lasagna Special

It’s a tried-and-true family recipe that’s been enjoyed for generations.

Cottage cheese gives the filling a creamy texture without the need for ricotta.

The rich meat sauce is simmered with tomatoes and garlic for classic homemade flavor.

Made with simple pantry staples you probably already have on hand.

Ingredient Notes

Ground beef: I typically use lean ground beef, but ground turkey works just as well if you prefer a lighter option.

Spaghetti sauce: Use your favorite jarred spaghetti sauce or homemade sauce. Any variety works in this recipe.

Cottage cheese: My grandma always used cottage cheese instead of ricotta. It creates a creamy filling with a classic homemade texture.

Lasagna noodles: This recipe uses regular uncooked lasagna noodles. They soften as they bake in the meat sauce, so there’s no need to boil them first.

Variations

Swap the meat: Use ground turkey or Italian sausage instead of ground beef, or use half beef and half sausage for even more flavor.

Use ricotta: Prefer ricotta? Substitute it for the cottage cheese using the same amount.

Add vegetables: Stir sliced mushrooms or chopped spinach into the meat sauce before layering.

Cooking Tips

Let the lasagna rest for 10 minutes before slicing so the layers hold together.

Simmer the meat sauce for the full 25-30 minutes to develop the best flavor.

Drain the ground beef well to keep the lasagna from becoming greasy.

If the top starts browning too quickly, loosely cover the baking dish with foil until it’s finished baking.

Wipe the knife clean between slices for neat, even servings.

Storage, Make-Ahead & Reheating

Refrigerate: Store leftover lasagna in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: Assemble up to 24 hours in advance, cover, and refrigerate. Since this recipe uses uncooked lasagna noodles, they’ll soften as they absorb moisture from the meat sauce before baking.

Freeze: Wrap tightly and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before baking or reheating.

Reheat: Microwave individual servings or cover with foil and warm in a 350°F oven until heated through.

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

14.5 oz diced tomatoes drained

24 oz spaghetti sauce

2 cloves garlic minced

1 lb cottage cheese

2 cups Mozzarella cheese shredded

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 box lasagna noodles uncooked

Instructions

Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain any excess grease.

Stir in the garlic, spaghetti sauce, and diced tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then simmer for 25-30 minutes.

Spread a few tablespoons of the meat sauce into the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish. Arrange 4-5 uncooked lasagna noodles over the sauce.

Spread one-third of the meat sauce over the noodles, then top with half of the mozzarella cheese and half of the cottage cheese.

Repeat the layers, starting with the lasagna noodles, then the meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, and cottage cheese. Finish with a final layer of meat sauce and sprinkle the top with Parmesan cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 30 minutes. Let the lasagna rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Notes

Regular lasagna noodles are used in this recipe and do not need to be boiled first.

Assemble the lasagna up to 24 hours ahead, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

Let the lasagna rest for about 10 minutes before slicing for cleaner layers.



