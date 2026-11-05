Old-Fashioned Chocolate Eclair Cake Is the No-Bake Potluck Dessert Everyone Loves

Indulge in the delectable delight of an easy, no-bake dessert that the whole family will love – the Old-Fashioned Chocolate Eclair Cake! This crowd-pleasing recipe features layers of honey graham crackers, creamy vanilla Instant pudding, fluffy whipped topping, and luscious canned chocolate frosting. Perfect for potlucks, BBQs, gatherings, and any occasion worth savoring!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

What is Eclair Cake?

Eclair Cake, also referred to as an Icebox Cake, is an easy to make, layered dessert that includes graham crackers, Instant vanilla pudding, Cool Whip, and chocolate frosting. It was made famous around 1980’s when the recipe was posted in several newspapers and referred to as the perfect dessert to bring to church potlucks. No luck on just where it was created, but it is an old-fashioned recipe that has been around for many generations in some form or another.

Ingredients needed for Chocolate Eclair Cake

Instant Vanilla Pudding -make sure it says Instant and not the cook and serve, I use the 3.5 oz boxes

Milk – any type works, I use 2%

Whipped Topping – make sure its thawed so it mixes easily into pudding

Graham Crackers – you’ll use just about the entire box, either honey, regular, or chocolate works great

Chocolate Frosting – canned is the shortcut I use, you can also use Choc-O-Bake if you have access to it, or homemade chocolate frosting

Variations

Use homemade vanilla pudding in place of the Instant pudding mix.

Lemon Instant Pudding in place of the vanilla.

Different flavored graham crackers instead of original or honey.

Use banana pudding in place of vanilla and add banana slices throughout the layers for a banana pudding eclair cake.

Use chocolate pudding, chocolate graham crackers, and chocolate chips for a Death by Chocolate Eclair Cake.

Vanilla wafers can be used in place of the graham crackers.

Swap out chocolate frosting for vanilla, coconut, German chocolate, or any other flavor desired.

How to make Old-Fashioned Chocolate Eclair Cake

Making these easy eclair cake takes no time and results in a flavor packed sweet treat!

In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and 3 cups milk. Fold in the whipped topping (not whipped cream as its not as thick). Layer bottom of a 9×13 cake pan with graham crackers. Pour half the pudding mixture over graham crackers. Put another layer of graham crackers down. Add remaining pudding mixture to create another layer. Add one more layer of graham crackers (you should have 3 layers of crackers when finished). Place plastic wrap over dish and put in fridge for about 30 min to an hour to allow pudding to set. When ready, put the tub of chocolate frosting in the microwave for about 15 seconds to soften. Take out and stir frosting. Remove plastic wrap from dish and evenly spread chocolate frosting all over the top layer of graham crackers. Place pan in the refrigerator for 24 hours. 48 hours is the best, but minimum 24 Serve and enjoy!

How to store No Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

Cover and place the eclair cake in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

If freezing, place in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months. Allow to thaw before serving!

Photo by The Cookin Chicks

2 boxes Instant Vanilla Pudding * 3.5oz boxes

3 cups milk

8 oz whipped topping

1 box Graham crackers

16 oz chocolate frosting

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together pudding mix, cool whip, and 3 cups milk.

Layer bottom of a 9×13 cake pan with graham crackers.

Pour half the pudding mixture over graham crackers.

Put another layer of graham crackers down.

Add remaining pudding mixture to create another layer.

Add one more layer of graham crackers (you should have 3 layers of crackers when finished).

Put plastic wrap over dish and put in fridge for about 30 min to an hour to allow pudding to set.

When ready, put the tub of chocolate frosting in the microwave for about 15 seconds to soften.

Take out and stir frosting. Remove plastic wrap from dish and evenly spread chocolate frosting all over the top layer of graham crackers.

Place pan in the refrigerator for 24 hours. 48 hours is the best, but minimum 24 Serve and enjoy!



