Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheAtlantaVoice

    Doug Emhoff and Maya Harris visit Savannah to speak with voters

    By Donnell Suggs,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj9sU_0wC6qMZs00

    SAVANNAH – The small Harris-Walz campaign office on the second floor of a building in Garden City was packed with supporters long before Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ younger sister Maya Harris arrived on Thursday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpUZO_0wC6qMZs00
    Emhoff (above) visited Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room for lunch while on a speaking tour in Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 17.
    Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

    Emhoff, on a tour of Savannah to further motivate Georgians to vote for his wife and to vote early, walked in on the nearly 100 people singing songs, including gospel songs. The energy in the building was positive and took full advantage of the moment, speaking to the crowd about why it would be dangerous to allow former United States President Donald Trump back into the White House.

    “He’s saying the enemy is you. He’s saying the enemy is United States citizens,” said Emhoff about the former president’s rhetoric.

    With 19 more days before Election Day, November 5, Emhoff and Harris were hitting the campaign trail in battleground states on behalf of their loved one, the first Black Vice President of the United States. Harris would be the first female President of the United States if she wins this election.

    The four-stop tour of the coastal Georgia city began with a rally inside the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a longtime supporter of the Biden-Harris administration and the Harris-Walz ticket, spoke during the small rally, saying the fate of this election runs through Savannah.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZT0o_0wC6qMZs00
    Savannah Mayor Van Johnson (above) took part in the rally at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 17.
    Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

    “As we know the road to the White House runs through Georgia, and a lane on that road runs through Savannah and Coastal Georgia,” Johnson said. “It’s important for us to show up. Georgia, Savannah, we cannot afford to lose our progress.”

    Johnson, along with local politicians State Senator Derek Mallow, Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely, and Orlando Scott, who is running for Chatham County 6th District Commissioner seat, all spoke to Harris-Walz supporters about the importance of voting before Emhoff and Maya Harris took the stage.

    “There’s too much at stake to sit this one out,” Whitely said.

    ‘Savannah’s got something to say,” said Scott.

    The appearance of Maya Harris on the campaign trail allowed people in Savannah to see a more personal side of the vice president. Harris wore a blazer, t-shirt, and jeans and spoke candidly about why her sister is the best candidate for the job of President of the United States. “We all fundamentally want the same things for our children and for our families, chief among them is freedom,” said Harris.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5hTn_0wC6qMZs00
    Emhoff speaking with students at Savannah State University. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

    The tour took Emhoff and Harris to a popular restaurant in town, Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room for lunch and a conversation with locals that was not witnessed by the media among the press pool, and to Savannah State University to talk to student leaders on campus. Emhoff made a point to let the students know that every vote counts and that they should encourage classmates and family members to vote.

    “We can do anything for 19 more days,” Emhoff said.

    The post Doug Emhoff and Maya Harris visit Savannah to speak with voters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Pam Tavormina Edwards
    1d ago
    not my vote
    Irma Maxwell
    2d ago
    welcome 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Hate, Let It Go
    TheAtlantaVoice12 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    How do I vote in South Carolina? Your guide to polling sites, mail-in deadlines, more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    King Lear Is All of Us as We Age
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy