Doug Emhoff and Maya Harris visit Savannah to speak with voters

SAVANNAH – The small Harris-Walz campaign office on the second floor of a building in Garden City was packed with supporters long before Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ younger sister Maya Harris arrived on Thursday morning.

Emhoff (above) visited Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room for lunch while on a speaking tour in Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Emhoff, on a tour of Savannah to further motivate Georgians to vote for his wife and to vote early, walked in on the nearly 100 people singing songs, including gospel songs. The energy in the building was positive and took full advantage of the moment, speaking to the crowd about why it would be dangerous to allow former United States President Donald Trump back into the White House.

“He’s saying the enemy is you. He’s saying the enemy is United States citizens,” said Emhoff about the former president’s rhetoric.

With 19 more days before Election Day, November 5, Emhoff and Harris were hitting the campaign trail in battleground states on behalf of their loved one, the first Black Vice President of the United States. Harris would be the first female President of the United States if she wins this election.

The four-stop tour of the coastal Georgia city began with a rally inside the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a longtime supporter of the Biden-Harris administration and the Harris-Walz ticket, spoke during the small rally, saying the fate of this election runs through Savannah.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson (above) took part in the rally at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

“As we know the road to the White House runs through Georgia, and a lane on that road runs through Savannah and Coastal Georgia,” Johnson said. “It’s important for us to show up. Georgia, Savannah, we cannot afford to lose our progress.”

Johnson, along with local politicians State Senator Derek Mallow, Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely, and Orlando Scott, who is running for Chatham County 6th District Commissioner seat, all spoke to Harris-Walz supporters about the importance of voting before Emhoff and Maya Harris took the stage.

“There’s too much at stake to sit this one out,” Whitely said.

‘Savannah’s got something to say,” said Scott.

The appearance of Maya Harris on the campaign trail allowed people in Savannah to see a more personal side of the vice president. Harris wore a blazer, t-shirt, and jeans and spoke candidly about why her sister is the best candidate for the job of President of the United States. “We all fundamentally want the same things for our children and for our families, chief among them is freedom,” said Harris.

Emhoff speaking with students at Savannah State University. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The tour took Emhoff and Harris to a popular restaurant in town, Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room for lunch and a conversation with locals that was not witnessed by the media among the press pool, and to Savannah State University to talk to student leaders on campus. Emhoff made a point to let the students know that every vote counts and that they should encourage classmates and family members to vote.

“We can do anything for 19 more days,” Emhoff said.

The post Doug Emhoff and Maya Harris visit Savannah to speak with voters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .