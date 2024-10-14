Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TheAtlantaVoice

    New charter school to open in SW Atlanta aiming to close achievement and wealth gap

    By Lentheus Chaney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZVPz_0w6CH9Dd00

    Movement School, a network of free public charter schools, recently gained state approval to operate in Georgia. With schools already open in North Carolina and South Carolina, Movement School CEO Kerri-Ann Thomas chose Southwest Atlanta to introduce their brand to the local school system.

    According to Thomas, Movement School’s journey to opening in Georgia was challenging. Despite numerous setbacks, including initial denials at local and state levels, the school persevered.

    “We’ve been trying to enter the Georgia region for over two years. Our determination to the families and community outweighed the challenges,” Thomas said.

    Movement School currently serves pre-K through fifth grade. Thomas highlighted the school’s focus on early childhood education and its comprehensive multi-county transportation service as standout features.

    “There are lots of [charter] schools that don’t have the ability to provide transportation for students. The fact that we are a charter school approved by the state allows us to accept students from multiple counties,” Thomas said. “We go after the pre-K experience because the achievement gap actually starts at age three. Our goal is to become experts in that area.”

    Movement School is also connected to Movement Mortgage. In partnership with the school, Movement Mortgage offers down payment assistance to eligible parents and staff to promote home ownership to close the wealth gap.

    “The mortgage company has a philanthropic spirit, donating to the school because closing the achievement gap is a great cause,” Thomas said.

    Thomas, a Spelman College graduate and a small business owner in Castleberry Hill, said she was drawn to Movement School because it values community partnerships.

    “Lots of schools use [corporations] for lunch services. At Movement, we partner with a local restaurant that reflects the population we serve,” Thomas said. “This approach enriches the students’ experience and supports local businesses, creating a positive economic impact.”

    Regarding inclusivity, Thomas explained that Movement School honors its commitment to every student by delivering a robust special education program.

    “At all Movement Schools, we accept all students, and ‘all’ truly means all. Even within our first opening year, we have a special education coordinator,” Thomas said. “So, we provide resources, even at a more senior leadership level in that department. That’s additional funding going toward that population of students.”

    Thomas said Movement School shows resilience in navigating political challenges, particularly around curriculum content. She shared their strategy to ensure the school delivers an inclusive and accurate education.

    “We believe our children deserve to see books reflecting their experiences. Thomas said the texts and books placed before them are vetted [for] accuracy, especially with history. “There should be a diversity of books, ideas, and accuracy of information. [In] the written document of how our charter will be run, we spell out the curriculum we use.”

    Looking ahead, Movement School is set to open at 1950 Sullivan Rd. in August 2025—a milestone that Thomas said her team eagerly anticipates—with a mission to provide high-quality education, foster community partnerships, and promote inclusivity.

    “We provide that partnership element, and what that then does is create a tide of success within that overall community, Thomas said. “We’re not becoming like this conglomerate trying to take over and do everything. Instead, we’re partnering.”

    The post New charter school to open in SW Atlanta aiming to close achievement and wealth gap appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Robin Mills
    1d ago
    make it work S.W.A.T. community
    RPG#1
    2d ago
    Achievement gap starts at conception not age 3.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ghana to the world: R&R Skincare brings beauty essentials from Accra to Atlanta Fashion Week
    TheAtlantaVoice10 days ago
    T.I. Retires From Performing Live After Winning $71 Million Lawsuit
    PopCrush2 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Security guard stabbed 90-year-old over 50 times at Buckhead complex, warrant says
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Street Lines: 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD ACTIV
    TheAtlantaVoice18 days ago
    In Living Color
    TheAtlantaVoice3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy