The Little Lies We Tell

Let's face it: nobody likes getting into trouble. The truth stings, and we'd much, much rather avoid it than face the dreaded consequences. Don't want to hang out with your friend tomorrow after all? Ahem, you're now down with a cold. Didn't get that work task finished on time? That's not on you—you thought someone else was responsible for it (a lie). When it comes to turning a blind eye, we can get surprisingly creative. Admit it: how many of these sneaky excuses have you used?

1. Pretending to Be Sick

How many times have you called in sick to work this year alone? How many times have you faked illness just so you could get out of an outing with a friend or even a date? Yep—few excuses are as convenient as claiming you're feeling under the weather. And since most people are nice enough not to dig, it's an easy one to use over and over.

2. Blaming It on Traffic

Running late again? No, you didn't sleep through your alarm or spend too much time getting ready—it was the terrible traffic! The cars in front of you were going too slowly! Sure, sure, it's always the congested roads, and definitely never because of your bad time management...

3. Claiming You Never Saw the Message

What message? You didn't see the message! Okay, fine, maybe you did, but then you had to think of a reply, and then you got distracted, and then you kind of exited the app, and... you know. Things happen. But of course, to avoid an uncomfortable conversation, it's best to pretend you never saw the text in the first place.

4. Pretending You Didn't Hear Someone

What's that? When somebody asks you to do something inconvenient, you're suddenly hard of hearing. What chores? You didn't hear anything about having to get your chores done. Heck, you definitely didn't even know they were talking to you!

5. Saying You Thought Someone Else Was Handling It

Forgot to take out the trash, book a reservation, or complete an important assignment? Well, you'll just use the previous tactic again, or you're claiming you assumed another person had already taken care of it. It was just an innocent misunderstanding—you didn't neglect to do what you were supposed to do!

6. Blaming Technical Difficulties

Late to a meeting in person and can't use the traffic excuse? Oh, well, it's just because your Tesla malfunctioned. Late to an online meeting? It was your computer's fault for installing a software update right when you were about to join! As you can see, technology provides a pretty convenient explanation for almost anything that goes wrong.

7. Saying You Forgot

Sometimes, you're actually fairly honest. In fact, you'll even "admit" that you forgot it. After all, it's far easier than explaining why you deliberately chose not to do it. You were supposed to help your friend move this Sunday? Oh, yeah, you just "forgot" about it. At least claiming it slipped your mind sounds less hurtful, right?

8. Making Up a Family Emergency

If the sick excuse and the traffic fib don't fly with your boss anymore, you have another trick up your sleeve: you'll say you have an unexpected family situation. Of course, since nobody really wants to ask for details and open that can of worms, this excuse is almost foolproof.

9. Pretending You Don't Know How to Do Something

Sure, you know how to do it—you just don't want to do it. So, if the task is tedious, you'll either act incompetent on purpose or deliberately do a bad job so you'll never be asked again. The more convincing your act, the faster someone else will eventually take over.

10. Saying They Were Just Joking

You were just teasing, but now you're met with a circle of angry looks, and you have to backtrack. What do you do? Say you were just joking, of course! You didn't mean it! And, instead of apologizing for what you said, you'll insist that everyone else is taking things too seriously.

11. Suddenly Becoming Extra Nice

Here's another thing you do to get yourself out of trouble: you'll act sickeningly sweet and affectionate. Yes, you're in the wrong, but maybe your partner won't mind that you forgot your anniversary if you just butter them up a little with your words and some flowers...

12. Leaving Out Important Details

You don't necessarily have to tell an outright lie to mislead someone. You could, for instance, just leave out the important bits. By providing technically accurate information but not the whole picture, you can at least later argue that you never actually lied.

13. Bringing Up Someone Else's Mistakes

Fine, you were wrong, but what about them? This other person also did something wrong! If you're going down, you won't go down alone. Suddenly, the conversation spirals into an argument about who has behaved worse rather than addressing the original problem.

14. Pretending They Were About to Do It

Got caught neglecting a task? Well, you can't get in trouble for it if you insist you were just about to start! It's the perfect excuse to use when your spouse asks why the dishes are still piled in the sink, or when your boss demands to have the file that's due at 3 p.m. sharp. You were about to do it!

15. Giving an Overly Detailed Explanation

Another funny thing people do to get out of trouble? Give an overly detailed explanation to make it seem like you've got nothing to hide. Unsurprisingly, this one tends to blow your cover pretty quickly, since the more you ramble, the more suspicious you seem.

16. Blaming Their Bad Behavior on Stress

Stress can certainly affect how people behave, which is why it's also a convenient excuse when you snap at others. You didn't mean to talk back to your boss—you've just had an exhausting week. Though that may be true, it's not the best excuse for refusing to apologize or make amends.

17. Changing the Subject

Don't want others to dig? Easy: you'll just change the subject. If your wife asks why you bought another golf set when the monthly budget is already low, you might redirect their attention to the car. Look at how dirty it is! It's probably time for a wash. Matter of fact, you'll go right now.

18. Claiming They Didn't Know the Rules

Other than acting like you don't know how to do something you don't want to do, you might also use ignorance as a useful defense when you're caught doing something you shouldn't. Parked somewhere prohibited? You never noticed the sign! How can you be ticketed when you didn't know the rules?

19. Making Someone Feel Guilty for Confronting Them

Instead of explaining your actions, you might sometimes turn the tables: you'll tell the other person how hurt you feel. How could they use such a tone, say such words? Before you know it, they may be the ones apologizing for ever bringing it up.

20. Admitting to a Smaller Mistake

Occasionally, you do confess to mistakes you've made. Only, you'll admit to doing something minor because you're trying to conceal the much bigger thing you don't want others to scrutinize. After all, if you acknowledge part of what happened, the other person might appreciate your apparent honesty without digging further.