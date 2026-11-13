Hard-to-Ignore Habits

Every generation has its irritating quirks, but baby boomers have developed a few that younger people find especially frustrating. It’s not just that they happen, either—it’s that old-timers refuse to admit they do them (even if they embarrass other people). If you've spent enough time around older relatives, you'll recognize at least a few of these familiar situations!

1. Putting Everyone on Speakerphone

For some boomers, having a private phone conversation isn’t in the cards. No, it’s all about blasting the conversation for the whole world to hear! That doesn’t sound like too big a deal at first, but it gets awkward quickly when the person calling has no idea they're in front of an audience.

2. Sharing Embarrassing Stories

Nothing ruins a pleasant family gathering like an older relative bringing up something embarrassing you did when you were seven. But they think it’s hilarious—even after all this time—and so you need to sit there and relive the humiliation. Even when you've asked them to retire the story, they're convinced everyone deserves to hear it one more time.

3. Sending Unnecessary Chain Messages

Quick! You need to share this with five people, or you’ll have bad luck. And so the chain mail went, especially years ago at the height of their boom. But older generations didn’t get the message, and they still send them en masse to everyone in their contacts.

4. Insisting on Talking to Strangers

A simple trip to the store is now half an hour longer, all thanks to grandma chewing someone’s ear off. Community is one thing, but striking up conversations with cashiers, commenting on another customer's purchases, or asking strangers random questions is something else entirely. Not everyone wants a conversation while they're trying to finish their errands.

5. Making Comments About Everyone's Weight

Leave it to boomers to comment on someone’s weight! What makes these off-hand remarks so uncomfortable is that some boomers consider them harmless. What's particularly frustrating is how quickly they get offended when someone tells them to mind their business.

6. Showing Up Without Calling First

Back in the day, it wasn’t an issue to show up and ask for a cup of sugar. But nowadays, a courtesy call is the best move forward! Sadly, not everyone got the memo, and some boomers still arrive at your front door on a Saturday morning, expecting coffee and conversation regardless of whether you've made other plans.

7. Giving Extremely Detailed Driving Directions

Even when you've explained that your GPS already knows the way, boomers insist on giving their two cents. They'll mention the gas station that closed in 1998, the house that used to be painted yellow, and an intersection that looked different before the highway was built. By the time they've finished, you could've already been halfway there.

8. Treating Every Photograph Like an Occasion

Say goodbye to getting a spontaneous family picture—boomers take them way more seriously than that! They'll rearrange people's positions and demand another attempt because somebody wasn't smiling properly. If it’s going on the mantle, you bet they want it done right.

9. Asking Personal Questions in Public

Some older relatives have an unfortunate habit of choosing the worst moment to chat about sensitive matters. It doesn’t matter if you’re at brunch or in a waiting room—they'll ask about your salary and relationship problems with nary a care in the world. Their curiosity might be genuine, but that doesn't make the conversation any less uncomfortable.

10. Turning Every Gift Into an Obligation

Getting a present from certain boomers can come with unexpected responsibilities. If they bought you a sweater, expect to wear it every time you see them. If they gift you flatware, you better break it out when they visit. Appreciating a thoughtful gesture isn't always enough in some cases.

11. Refusing to Follow the Group's Plans

Organizing a family outing gets a little hairy when one person insists on changing everything at the last minute. Perhaps the restaurant you've reserved isn't their favorite, or they'd prefer to leave two hours earlier than necessary. Rather than offering suggestions, they'll wait until everything's settled before explaining why it won't work.

12. Turning Conversations Into Unnecessary Competitions

Mention that you've been working long hours, and a competitive boomer might pounce on the chance to describe their own schedule from 1975. Complain about a difficult neighbor, and they'll talk about how theirs was worse. Sometimes, people simply want to discuss what's happening in their lives without being one-upped at every turn!

13. Making a Big Deal About Etiquette

Manners are obviously a big deal, but nitpicking every little thing gets old quickly. Some boomers take a fine-toothed comb to your behavior, correcting how you hold your fork, or insisting that everyone stay seated until the entire table has finished eating. It’s one thing to ask that someone chew with their mouth closed, but constant monitoring doesn't encourage an enjoyable evening.

14. Repeating the Same Stories

Certain family stories have been told so often that you could practically repeat them yourself! Nevertheless, some boomers will recount the same vacation mishap every time the family gets together. They might even crack the same jokes. Interrupting feels impolite, too, so everyone just sits through it.

15. Making Unnecessary Comments About Tattoos

Having tattoos can invite an astonishing number of unsolicited opinions from older relatives. They'll explain how much better you'd look without it, or wonder aloud what it'll look like when you're eighty. They may even tell you to your face how much they hate it!

16. Treating Small Changes Like Big Decisions

Replacing an old couch shouldn't need a council meeting, but some boomers love to recruit the whole family. They not only have opinions of their own about your bathroom tile, but here comes Aunt Carol to give her feedback as well. Next thing you know, remodeling gets pushed back until you all reach a decision!

17. Insisting Everyone Eat More

Visiting an older relative means you’ll get fed—sometimes more than you want to be! Even after you've finished a generous meal, they'll encourage another helping of potatoes, insist you try a second dessert, and question whether you've eaten enough that day. Their hospitality comes from a good place, but it’s a bit irksome to constantly fight a stomachache.

18. Sharing Family News Without Permission

There's always that one relative who announces everyone else's personal stories before the people involved have a chance. Some boomers will happily spill the beans about a pregnancy, a new relationship, or an upcoming career change without checking whether the information is private. By the time you get around to announcing it yourself, half the family already knows.

19. Correcting How Younger People Speak

Sometimes, an older person insists on correcting perfectly understandable language. They'll object to expressions like "no problem," or interrupt a story to explain which words they would've used instead. Preferences are one thing, but repeatedly correcting another adult's speech rarely makes anyone more interested in carrying the conversation.

20. Insisting Everyone Participate in Traditions

Some boomers struggle to accept that the grandkids don’t live around the corner. Rather than let it go for a year, they'll insist that everyone participate in elaborate traditions, often expecting that people shell out the money to fly back home for them, too. Preserving meaningful customs can be wonderful, but expecting it rain or shine takes the enjoyment out of them.