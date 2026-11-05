20 Things Happily Married Couples Never Do After An Argument

Are You Guilty Of This?

Even the happiest married couples argue from time to time, and having disagreements doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise. What makes a difference is how two people treat each other once the argument is over. Couples who maintain a healthy, loving marriage understand that making up isn't about keeping score or proving who was right. Instead, they focus on understanding each other, moving forward, and making sure a disagreement doesn't turn into a much bigger problem.

1. They Don't Bring Up Every Past Mistake

After you and your spouse have worked through an issue, you should not constantly remind each other of all the times one of you did something wrong. There is no reason to mention it each time something new happens that you're arguing about. Your spouse will begin to feel as if they can never do anything right if you continue to bring these things up.

2. They Never Use Silence as Punishment

Sometimes it's okay to take a step back from a situation that you and your spouse may be arguing about. But there is such a thing as ignoring your spouse on purpose. They know when they need to take some time away from you, but they let you know that's what they're doing.

3. They Don't Expect Their Partner to Make the First Move Every Time

They know that both people have to apologize sometimes, and they're not afraid to come talk to you if they did something wrong. Even if they may still be upset about what happened, they know how to set those feelings aside and come to you. Once they understand this, they'll also realize that reaching out doesn't mean they're admitting fault.

4. They Don't Involve Their Friends and Family in Every Disagreement

While you may want to tell your friend what your spouse has done wrong recently, you probably shouldn't tell all your friends. Your friends may begin to think that your spouse is a bad partner because you've only told them about the negative things.

5. They Don't Pretend Nothing Happened

Some people like to return to their normal routine as soon as an argument is over. While this may be good, it's not always healthy. By skipping over what happened, they may be hiding things that need to be brought up again. Even a simple check-in can make both people feel heard.

6. They Never Use Affection as a Bargaining Tool

Just because you're mad at your spouse doesn't mean you need to act cold toward them. Couples in happy marriages don't stop cuddling or being friendly just because they're angry. They can be frustrated with each other while still showing that they care.

7. They Don't Keep Score of Who Was Right

Sometimes we like to remember the times we were right when arguing with our spouse. But this can make your marriage stressful if you always try to win every argument. Sometimes both people have valid points, and there's no need to declare a winner.

8. They Don't Make Sarcastic Comments About the Argument Later

Just because you both argued about something doesn't mean you should joke about it all week long. You may say something like, "Oh, you listened to me this time," which can bring that problem back to mind. If something is still bothering you, it's better to say so directly.

9. They Don't Assume Their Partner Should Read Their Mind

You may expect your spouse to know what to do when you two argue, but no one knows how to read your mind. Even if someone has known you for years, they may still not know what you want. Instead of making your partner guess, you can let them know what you need.

10. They Never Threaten the Marriage Over a Small Disagreement

If you tell your spouse that you want a divorce each time you argue, it will start to ruin your relationship. If they feel like you could leave the marriage at any time, they may stop wanting to discuss problems with you and begin avoiding conflict altogether.

11. They Don't Check Their Partner's Phone for Evidence

Some couples like to search through their partner's phone when they feel suspicious about them. Whether it's messages, Facebook activity, or search history, this isn't going to fix the problem and will only create more issues.

12. They Don't Let One Bad Evening Ruin the Entire Week

After you and your spouse have an argument, it's not always fun to wake up and have to talk to each other. Some people carry their negative attitude into the weekend or even on vacation. Happily married couples know how to work things out with each other and move on to enjoying their time together.

13. They Don't Apologize Without Actually Meaning It

Saying sorry isn't just about throwing out an apology to end an argument. You need to know what you did wrong and why it was wrong. Sorry should never be used as your get-out-of-jail-free card.

14. They Don't Expect Everything to Be Fixed Immediately

Just because you apologized doesn't mean your spouse will want to move on from the argument. Everyone takes a different amount of time to heal from something their partner may have done. So allow your partner time, and don't keep asking if they're okay.

15. They Don't Compare Their Spouse to Other People's Partners

You may think that other husbands and wives are nicer to their partners, but don't bring that up. Your spouse won't appreciate you telling them how someone else's husband or wife would have handled the situation better. Happily married couples focus on improving their own relationship instead of measuring it against someone else's carefully presented highlights.

16. They Don't Let Their Children Become Involved

You and your spouse may not agree on things, but your kids should never be caught in the middle of your arguments. Don't ask your child to relay messages to their other parent or to pick who was right. It's also never a good idea to bad-mouth your spouse around your kids.

17. They Don't Turn Every Disagreement Into a Character Judgment

There is a difference between your spouse doing something you didn't like and calling them selfish or lazy. Happy couples know not to make these kinds of judgments about their partner. Instead, they focus on what their spouse did that upset them and work on fixing the problem from there.

18. They Don't Forget to Show Appreciation

Don't stop appreciating the small things your spouse does for you. Whether it's cooking or doing chores, let them know that you appreciate the hard work they put in. Your spouse may have done something you didn't like, but they still do many things that you should be thankful for.

19. They Don't Repeat the Same Argument Without Trying Something Different

If you find yourself having the same argument with your spouse over and over, then maybe an apology won't fix the problem. You may need to try new ways to solve it. Sometimes that means dividing responsibilities differently or agreeing on a new routine that works for both people.

20. They Don't Forget That They're on the Same Team

Perhaps the most important thing happily married couples remember after an argument is that they're still partners, even when they don't see eye to eye. They don't treat each other like enemies or assume that having different opinions means they have different goals. Instead, they make an effort to understand where the other person is coming from and find a solution that respects both sides.