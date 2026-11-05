20 Things People Do on First Dates That Reveal They're Not Ready for a Relationship

Sometimes, the Warning Signs Show Up Before the Check Arrives

First dates are supposed to be a chance to get to know someone, enjoy some conversation, and see whether there's enough chemistry to see each other again. Unfortunately, some people manage to reveal their emotional unavailability before you've even finished your appetizer. While everyone gets nervous or occasionally says something awkward, certain behaviors can suggest that someone isn't actually ready for a relationship. From lingering feelings about an ex to questionable attitudes toward commitment, here are 20 things people do on first dates that might indicate they're better off staying single for a little longer.

1. They Spend Too Much Time Talking About Their Ex

Mentioning a previous relationship isn't necessarily a red flag, but constantly bringing up an ex can suggest someone hasn't fully moved on. Whether they're complaining about their former partner or reminiscing about the good times, it's hard to build a new connection when they're still so focused on an old one.

2. They Admit They Don't Know What They Want

There's nothing wrong with keeping things casual, as long as everyone knows what they're getting into. However, someone who says they want a serious relationship and then admits they're unsure about commitment probably hasn't figured out their priorities. If they can't give you a clear answer about what they're looking for, expecting things to become clearer down the road could leave you disappointed.

3. They Constantly Check Their Phone

Everyone occasionally needs to answer an important message, but someone who spends half the evening scrolling through social media isn't exactly making a great impression. Being present and giving someone your attention are important parts of a relationship, especially in the early stages of getting to know each other. If they can't put their phone away for an hour, you might wonder how much attention they're willing to give a partner.

4. They Complain About Having No Free Time

A busy schedule doesn't automatically mean someone can't maintain a relationship, but constantly emphasizing how little free time they have can tell you something. They might genuinely want companionship without having thought about where dating would fit into their already packed schedule. When someone proudly announces that they're unavailable nearly every evening, it's reasonable to wonder when they'd actually have time to see you.

5. They Blame Every Previous Breakup on Their Partners

According to some people, everyone they've ever dated was selfish, unreasonable, or downright impossible to please. While difficult relationships certainly happen, refusing to accept even a little personal responsibility can reveal a lack of self-awareness. Someone who can't recognize their own mistakes may have trouble working through disagreements when similar issues eventually come up between you.

6. They Start Planning Your Entire Future Together

Getting excited about meeting someone new is perfectly normal, but bringing up marriage, children, and moving in together before dessert can feel a little premature. When someone becomes incredibly invested before they've learned much about you, they may be more interested in the idea of a relationship than in getting to know you as a person. After all, genuine commitment takes time, especially when you're still figuring out whether you're actually compatible.

7. They Make Fun of People in Happy Relationships

Being a little skeptical about romance is understandable, particularly if someone's been through a painful breakup. However, a person who constantly mocks affectionate couples or insists that committed partners are foolish might have some unresolved feelings about relationships. If they seem genuinely bothered by the thought of people enjoying commitment, it's fair to question why they're dating in the first place.

8. They Refuse to Answer Personal Questions

Nobody expects someone to reveal their deepest secrets on a first date, and respecting personal boundaries is important. Still, there's a noticeable difference between wanting some privacy and dodging every question about your life, interests, or intentions. Someone who keeps changing the subject whenever the conversation gets slightly personal might not be comfortable with the vulnerability that comes with being in a relationship.

9. They Keep Mentioning Their Other Dating Options

Some people seem determined to make sure their dates know they've got plenty of other romantic prospects waiting around. Maybe they casually bring up their overflowing dating app inbox or start describing all the other people they're currently seeing. Although dating multiple people isn't inherently wrong, constantly reminding someone of their competition can suggest you're more interested in getting attention than forming a meaningful connection.

10. They Say They're Terrible at Communication

It's nice when someone can acknowledge their weaknesses, but openly admitting they're terrible at texting, discussing feelings, or handling disagreements is worth paying attention to. Being self-aware is only helpful when someone's actually willing to work on the problems they've identified. If they're already telling you that communicating with them will be frustrating, don't assume those habits will magically disappear once you're in a relationship.

11. They Treat the Date Like a Job Interview

Asking thoughtful questions is a good thing, but some people get so caught up in evaluating potential partners that they forget to enjoy themselves. They might spend the evening grilling you about your salary, career ambitions, dating history, and future plans without revealing much about their own lives. This kind of approach can suggest they're more concerned with finding someone who checks all their boxes than developing an actual emotional connection.

12. They Admit They're Dating to Make Someone Jealous

Few things reveal unresolved romantic feelings quite as clearly as someone admitting they're hoping to make their ex jealous. Perhaps they want a former partner to notice their social media posts or regret their decision to end the relationship. Whatever the reasoning, you probably don't want to discover that your first date is actually part of someone's ongoing attempt to get a reaction from another person.

13. They Get Defensive Over Harmless Questions

A simple question about someone's weekend plans really shouldn't turn into a debate about their personal freedom. Unfortunately, people who are particularly sensitive to feeling controlled may interpret completely innocent questions as attempts to interfere with their independence. Relationships involve being able to discuss everyday matters openly, and someone who gets defensive over the smallest things might struggle with that kind of communication.

14. They Expect You to Do All the Conversational Work

A few awkward silences are bound to happen, especially when two people are meeting for the first time. However, spending the entire evening asking questions while getting almost no curiosity in return can become exhausting pretty quickly. Someone who makes little effort to learn about you may not be ready to contribute the mutual attention and energy that a healthy relationship needs.

15. They Admit They're Looking for Someone to Fix Their Life

Wanting emotional support from a romantic partner is completely understandable, but expecting someone else to solve all your problems is another story. A date who goes on about needing someone to motivate them, manage their responsibilities, or finally make them happy might be bringing some unrealistic expectations into the relationship. Things generally work better when both people take responsibility for their own well-being instead of expecting one partner to handle everything.

16. They Make Everything About Their Independence

Having your own interests and maintaining independence are healthy, and a relationship shouldn't mean giving up everything you enjoy. That said, someone who repeatedly insists they'll never compromise, adjust their schedule, or consider another person's preferences may not be particularly interested in a partnership. Even the most independent couples need to be flexible sometimes, especially when their individual needs don't perfectly line up.

17. They Try to Make You Jealous

Flirting with the bartender or repeatedly pointing out attractive strangers probably isn't the best way to impress someone on a first date. Some people intentionally try to provoke jealousy because they like feeling wanted or need reassurance that their date is interested. Unfortunately, playing these kinds of games so early can suggest they're not comfortable asking for attention or affection in a more straightforward way.

18. They Reveal That They've Just Ended a Serious Relationship

There's no official waiting period after a breakup, and some people really are ready to start dating again sooner than others. Nevertheless, someone who admits they ended a long-term relationship just a few days ago might still be sorting through their feelings about what happened. If they're clearly struggling with the breakup, jumping straight into something serious could lead to complications that neither of you wants to deal with.

19. They Dismiss Your Boundaries

It's worth paying attention when someone keeps pressuring you to have another drink, stay out longer, or talk about something you've already said makes you uncomfortable. Respecting boundaries is an essential part of any healthy relationship, and that respect should be there from the very first meeting. Someone who treats your preferences as annoying obstacles may not be prepared to take your needs seriously once things become more committed.

20. They Make It Clear They Don't Want to Change Anything About Their Life

Being in a relationship doesn't mean you have to completely overhaul your lifestyle, but it does require making some room for another person. Someone who makes it clear that their routine, priorities, and future plans are absolutely nonnegotiable might not have thought much about what a committed partnership involves. If they aren't willing to accommodate another person's needs in even the smallest ways, they may be happier staying single until they're genuinely ready to share their life.