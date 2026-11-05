20 Basic Human Skills Everyone Should Know How to Do

Jack of All Trades

Quick: whistle your best tune. Were you able to do it? Did it sound like the actual melody you had in mind? Now, snap your fingers to the beat. Can you do both without messing up? We know, we know—these aren't hard skills or anything, and they certainly won't save any lives even if you knew how to do them. But you'd be surprised how many adults still struggle with stuff everyone should know how to do. Be honest: how many of these 20 basic abilities do you have down?

1. Sewing Small Holes in Clothes

If you had a small tear in your clothes, would you immediately run to the tailor? Well, you shouldn't—in fact, you should know how to repair tiny holes or fix a loose seam in your favorite shirt yourself. Learning a few basic stitches can save you from throwing away a perfectly good piece of clothing!

2. Snapping Your Fingers

Here's a fun fact: apparently, one-third of the global population can't snap their fingers. That means two-thirds of the population does! Which side do you land on? We'll be honest: for something that looks so effortless, snapping your fingers can be surprisingly hard to master. Once you understand the technique, though, it all comes down to practice.

3. Whistling

So, were you able to whistle on command? Sure, watching someone do it might look easy, similar to snapping your fingers, but producing that clear, high-pitched sound requires perfect positioning while controlling the airflow from your mouth. And while some got the skill down pat as children, plenty of adults have never managed to get more than a faint blowing sound!

4. Blowing Bubblegum Bubbles

Can you blow out a bubble with chewing gum? That's why they're called "bubblegum," after all! A little similar to whistling, you need to know how to soften the gum until you're able to flatten it with your tongue, before gently blowing air into it. The bigger your bubble, the more skilled you are!

5. Driving a Car

Even if you don't need to drive, knowing how to is another basic skill everyone should have. You never know if you might need to help a friend or get somewhere that isn't accessible by bus or train! Learning to drive also teaches you valuable lessons, such as how to read traffic signs and react appropriately to unexpected hazards on the road.

6. Cooking Rice Properly

Sure, if you never eat rice, you might not think this is a skill you need. But still, knowing how to cook rice is something most people should know how to do, whether with a rice cooker or a simple pot. What if all you had left in your pantry was rice and you didn't know how to prepare it?

7. Tying Your Shoelaces

As an adult, you probably know how to tie your shoelaces. At least, we sure hope so. However, a couple of years ago, it was found that three in 10 students struggled with this exact skill! For the kids who didn't master this ability in adolescence, they might have grown up relying on Velcro sneakers or slip-ons...

8. Swimming

How well can you swim? Good enough to get yourself to safety if you fell off a boat? Even if you're not Michael Phelps, at the very least, you should know how to float and tread water. Plenty of adults never received swimming lessons as children, though, which can make the idea of learning later in life pretty intimidating!

9. Riding a Bicycle

Here's another thing everyone should know how to do: riding a bike. Sure, you might argue that you live in a big city with plenty of transit options and you know how to drive, so what's the point of balancing on two wheels? To that, we say: learning to ride gives you another way to get around! Plus, you'll be able to explore places that might be inconvenient to reach on foot.

10. Beating an Egg (Without Getting It Everywhere)

For all the bakers and chefs out there, beating an egg is easy peasy! For all the amateur homecooks, however... Let's just say that whipping air into an egg often ends in a mess. But we digress: if you haven't mastered this skill yet, it's time to learn now.

11. Reading a Map

If you grew up in the generation of built-in GPS navigation everywhere, you've been spoiled. Heck, would you even know how to read a physical map if you were handed one? If your answer is no, it's never too late to start. Even if you rarely use this skill, it's reassuring to know you can find your way without digital assistance.

12. Using Chopsticks

But you have hands! you argue. And forks! And spoons and knives! You don't need chopsticks! Well, you're wrong. Just try picking up sushi or delicate soup dumplings without spilling their contents everywhere. Trust us, this is a skill you should learn if you don't already have it down.

13. Tying a Secure Knot

Knowing how to tie your shoelaces is one thing, but can you tie a knot that securely holds two pieces of rope together? Whether you're securing luggage or setting up equipment during outdoor activities, being able to make strong knots can come in handy!

14. Changing a Flat Tire

Getting stranded with a flat tire is stressful enough, but what if you have absolutely no idea how to replace it? Case in point: everyone should have this skill, too. If your vehicle has a spare, jack, and lug wrench, learning the correct procedure beforehand can make a roadside emergency a heck of a lot more manageable!

15. Ironing Clothes

A wrinkled shirt might not seem like a major problem—until it's your big day or you've got an important interview to look good for. Be careful: use the wrong technique on certain materials, and you might end up ruining your shirt altogether! Once you've learned the basics, though, you won't have to always rely on professional services.

16. Starting a Fire Safely

Whether you're camping or preparing for an outdoor gathering, being able to build and light a controlled fire is a very useful skill. Not that you want to imagine it, but what if you ever found yourself stranded in the woods? You don't want to freeze!

17. Winking

Can you wink? What about the other eye? Just like whistling and snapping your fingers, you'd be surprised how many people can't close one eye without the other one shutting with it. It takes a surprising amount of muscle control, after all!

18. Threading a Needle

Forget about sewing—can you thread a needle? If you can't do the latter, don't even think about attempting the former on your own. Here's a tip: it helps to moisten or stiffen the end slightly, then hold the needle against a contrasting background.

19. Skipping Rope

Sure, you can skip rope, but can you get the timing right and hop in when other people are controlling the movement? It can be surprisingly difficult! Once you've mastered the basics, it's also a great way to get some cardio in without needing expensive equipment.

20. Giving Basic First Aid

Skipping rope might not save any lives, but you know what will? Knowing how to give first aid. At the very least, you should understand how to clean and cover minor wounds, and recognize when professional medical attention is necessary. Knowing how to perform CPR is another thing everyone should learn!