You Should Get A Prenup-And It's Not Bad Luck

Getting married is supposed to be exciting, which is probably why most couples would rather chat about honeymoons than the possibility of divorce. But contrary to popular belief, discussing finances openly and honestly isn’t bad luck. It certainly doesn’t doom you or imply that you have no faith in each other, either.

A prenuptial agreement might sound intimidating, but it's really just a way to establish expectations before making a commitment. Having these conversations before the wedding can help also help you understand your partner better and avoid uncomfortable surprises later. Before you get into a nasty fight, let’s go through why this little document should actually be on everyone’s to-do list.





A Prenup Doesn't Mean You're Planning For Divorce

For years, prenups have carried an unfortunate reputation, largely because they're associated with celebrities and expensive divorces. But unless you have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ordinary couples have plenty of reasons to consider them as well. A prenup can address how certain assets, debts, and financial responsibilities would be handled if the marriage ended.

Think about someone who bought a modest home several years before meeting their future spouse. Depending on state law, marriage and subsequent financial decisions could complicate how that property is treated should things go belly up. A properly drafted agreement can help iron out expectations about ownership, appreciation, and contributions toward the mortgage.

Another misconception is that asking for a prenup is a clear-cut sign you don't trust your partner. But it’s really the opposite! Discussing how you'll handle money requires a lot of honesty, especially when one person has substantially more debt or savings than the other. Being comfortable enough to discuss the awkward stuff is what marriage is all about!

There's also something reassuring about knowing where both people stand before signing on the dotted line. You might discover that your partner wants to keep inherited property separate or has concerns about supporting aging parents. Those discussions don't have to become arguments, particularly when both people understand that some commitments aren't mutually exclusive.

Protection Isn't Just For Wealthy People





You don't need millions of dollars to have something worth protecting, and your financial circumstances won't necessarily remain the same throughout your marriage. Someone earning an ordinary salary today could eventually establish a successful business, purchase investment properties, or receive an inheritance. A prenup can address certain future developments, although its effectiveness depends on the agreement's nitty-gritty (which is where lawyers come in).

Take entrepreneurs, for example. They have plenty of reasons to consider protecting their money before getting married. If you own a small restaurant or online business, an agreement may help clarify how the business would be valued or treated if your marriage ended. Don’t kid yourself, either—that can be important when other family members or business partners have financial interests in the company.

Prenups can also help couples consider the consequences of stepping away from employment. For example, should one spouse eventually reduce their working hours to raise the kids, addressing potential support and asset division beforehand can help you both consider that sacrifice.

The Right Conversation Can Strengthen Your Relationship

Bringing up a prenuptial agreement requires some sensitivity, and it’s not something you want to spring on your partner or get defensive about. It has more than enough of a stigma attached to it without your help! But that doesn’t mean it should be an elephant in the room. Giving your future spouse time to express concerns makes the discussion more collaborative and considerably less uncomfortable.

Before drafting anything, start by going through your existing circumstances. Ask each other what you want out of married life. That means going through everything: credit card balances, retirement accounts, property ownership, and whether you'll maintain separate or joint bank accounts. You never know; you might uncover disagreements about spending habits or priorities that deserve attention regardless of whether you sign an agreement.

Once you've decided to pursue a prenup, appropriate legal advice is the next crucial step. You should aim for attorneys experienced in family law, and having independent legal representation can help both partners understand what they're agreeing to. Requirements differ by state, but voluntary consent, financial disclosure, and adequate time to review the document can all affect enforceability.

Timing deserves some consideration, too. Don’t ask about finances two minutes before you walk down the aisle! Starting months earlier gives both partners room to discuss provisions, gather financial records, and request changes without worrying about approaching wedding expenses. It's also worth remembering that a prenup generally cannot predetermine child custody or override a child's right to financial support.

Don’t let the stereotypes scare you away. A prenup should reflect decisions that both people understand and consider fair. You might never need to look at it again, but there's nothing wrong with hoping that remains the case. Getting married means making important promises about your future together, and discussing the details beforehand doesn't make those promises any less meaningful.



