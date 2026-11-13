This roundup first appeared in AAPI Nation, The Yappie's weekly newsletter on the stories impacting Asian American + Pacific Islander communities across the states. Subscribe for free here.

Embattled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his position following reports of multiple affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

The U.S. intelligence community has not confirmed proof that Alice Huang, who is the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, was acting as a spy for the Chinese government, CNN reports.

Their association has nonetheless raised concerns about potential espionage, as well as broader alarm about presumption of national loyalty among Asian Americans.

The Asian American Journalists Association later condemnedThe EconomistandNew York Post for publishing headlines about Huang that make Asian surnames the punchline of a joke.

Meet some of the Asian American campaigners who helped make the blue tsunami happen, courtesy of the South China Morning Post.

Due to an influx in petitions by people alleging that federal immigration authorities unlawfully detained them, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said it no longer has the staffing needed to defend the government and will allow judges to rule without government opposition, AP reports.

Native Hawaiian advocacy groups warn that a federal permitting reform bill aimed at streamlining energy and infrastructure processes will erode longstanding environmental and cultural protections, according to Hawaii News Now.

Former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jessie Liu could be tapped to investigate whether government attorneys committed ethical violations in litigation over a public golf course President Donald Trump has sought to renovate, per Politico.

Far-right activist Jake Langcrashed a Seattle Diwali event with signs reading, “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu replacement of Christians,” the Seattle Times reports.

Ikaika Anderson joined the Office of Hawaiian Affairs board this week after being elected the newest trustee, per Hawaii News Now. Anderson and his eight fellow trustees are set to select a new CEO at the next board meeting.

A suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a Sikh man who was abducted from a gurdwara in Tracy, California earlier this year, according to KTVU.

In Florida, a Duval County Public Schools board member is facing demands to resign after he reportedly shared anti-Muslim content on social media, per News4Jax.

The University of Hawai‘i at Hiloreceived $620,000 from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to support Hawaiian language educators and programs.

Awkwafina stars in anew comedy/travel docuseries spotlighting Asian American cuisine.

“Everyday Americans,” a new book by Pew Research Center’s Neil Ruiz, explores Asian American identity using insights from surveys, focus groups, interviews, and more, according to the Northwest Asian Weekly.

About The Yappie: The Yappie is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to tracking Asian American and Pacific Islander power, politics, and influence. Learn more at theyappie.com/about.

The post AAPI Nation: Jensen Huang resigns, Trump golf course probe, and more appeared first on The Yappie.