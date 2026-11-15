BOONVILLE — Deuce Best ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, and Starmount rolled past Swain County 49-7 on Friday night in the second round of the 2A state playoffs. The game was played under a running clock.

The Rams (10-1), the No. 2 overall seed in the West, opened the postseason with a first-round bye. They will host No. 10 seed Mitchell (8-3) in the third round on Friday, Nov. 20. The Mountaineers advanced by beating No. 7 seed Mountain Island Charter 14-7. Swain County, the Maroon Devils, finished 3-9.

Starmount scored on its first four possessions and led 29-0 after one quarter. Best, a senior, began the barrage with a 7-yard touchdown run, then hit Ryley Rodriguez for a 39-yard touchdown. He added a 24-yard touchdown run and a 41-yard scoring pass to Hunner Brown before the first quarter ended.

Brodie Wright scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards in the second quarter, and the Rams went to halftime up 43-0. Easton Pardue’s 29-yard touchdown run in the third made it 49-0.

Best completed 8 of 14 passes for 231 yards without an interception and ran six times for 82 yards, accounting for 313 of Starmount’s 384 yards. Brown caught three passes for 81 yards and a score, Jere’Mihia Hurt-Bailey had one catch for 55 yards, and Landrey Mathis had two for 49. The Rams averaged 8.5 yards per carry, rushing 18 times for 153 yards and five touchdowns.

Swain County avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Cade Sweet hit Malchiah Littlejohn for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Sweet completed 7 of 13 passes for 43 yards and led the Maroon Devils on the ground with 65 yards on 12 carries. Swain County finished with 175 total yards, 132 of them rushing, but lost a fumble and was held scoreless through three quarters.

Littlejohn had five tackles, two for loss, and Zahavin Byfield recorded the team’s lone sack. Coleman Green also had five tackles.

Starmount 49, Swain County 7

Swain County 0 0 0 7 — 7

Starmount 29 14 6 0 — 49

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Quarter

ST: Deuce Best 7-yard run (Cody Hernandez run), 8-0

ST: Best 39-yard pass to Ryley Rodriguez (Rodriquez kick), 15-0

ST: Best 24-yard run (Rodriguez kick), 22-0

ST: Best 41-yard pass to Brown (Rodriguez kick), 29-0

2nd Quarter

ST: Brodie Wright 1-yard run (Rodriguez kick), 36-0

ST: Wright 8-yard run (Rodriguez kick), 43-0

3rd Quarter

ST: Easton Pardue 29-yard run (run failed), 49-0

4th Quarter

SC: Cade Sweet 9-yard pass to Malchiah Littlejohn (kick good), 49-7

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Starmount

Passing: Best 8-14, 231 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Rushing: Best 6-82, 2 TD; Pardue 1-29, TD; Williams 4-21; Brown 1-17; Wright 5-4, 2 TD; Hutchens 1-0. Team: 18-153, 5 TD

Receiving: Brown 3-81, TD; Hurt-Bailey 1-55; Mathis 2-49; Rodriguez 1-39, TD; Williams 1-7

Team: 384 total yards; 6 penalties for 60 yards

Swain County

Passing: Sweet 7-13, 43 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Rushing: Sweet 12-65; Byfield 8-34; Green 9-32; Sawyer 4-9; Leatherwood 1-(-8). Team: 34-132

Receiving: Scaggs 2-18; Littlejohn 2-16, TD; Leatherwood 2-15; Green 1-1

Defense: Littlejohn 5 tackles (2 TFL); Green 5; Byfield 1 and 1 sack; Carson 2; Brown 2; Scaggs 2; Leatherwood 2; Bowman 1 (1 TFL)

Team: 175 total yards; 1 fumble lost; 4 penalties for 45 yards