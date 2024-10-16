Open in App
    Early voting begins Thursday

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    Early voting begins in Yadkin County and around the state on Thursday. The early voting poling site will be at the Yadkin County Board of Elections Office located at 1300 Unifi Industrial Rd., Yadkinville. Curbside Voting will be available each day of early voting as well. Hours for the early voting site will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19, Oct. 21-26, Oct. 28-Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 with local poling sites open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    Statewide, 419 early voting sites will open on Thursday across North Carolina.

    “In-person early voting has been the most popular method of voting in recent general elections, and we expect that will continue in 2024,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

    In 2020, 65% of North Carolina voters chose in-person early voting as their voting method. And in the presidential election of 2016, 62% of NC voters cast their ballot early.

    The following are 10 tips for voters as early voting begins:

    • Early voting locations. Eligible voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. For sites and hours in all 100 counties, use the Early Voting Sites Search tool. Also see Early Voting Sites for the November 5, 2024 General Election (PDF). The busiest days for early voting are often the first day and the last couple of days.

    • Candidate info. Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool. For information on candidates for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2024 General Election. The Guide is also being mailed to all NC households. Election officials do not provide information about candidates for other contests, but some media outlets and advocacy groups do. Many candidates also have websites and social media accounts. Being familiar with your ballot choices will help your voting experience go more smoothly.

    • Bring Your Photo ID. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Most voters will show their driver’s license, but many other forms of photo ID will be accepted. Voters who do not have photo ID can meet the photo ID requirement by either (1) filling out a form explaining why they are unable to show ID, or (2) showing their ID at the county board of elections office by 5 p.m. November 14. More information about the photo ID requirement is available at BringItNC.gov.

    • Free Photo IDs. Any registered voter who needs a photo ID can get one for free from their county board of elections office during the early voting period, which ends on November 2. For details, go to Get a Free Voter Photo ID.

    • Register to Vote. The regular voter registration deadline was October 11. But any North Carolinian who is eligible to vote may still register and vote during the early voting period. Registrants must provide proof of their residence address, which can be a driver’s license or other government document, paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement. For more information, visit Register in Person During Early Voting.

    • Updating Registration. During early voting, registered voters may update their name or address within the same county, if necessary.

    • Absentee Ballot Drop-off. Voters who vote by absentee ballot can return it by mail or hand it to an election official at an early voting site in their county. They can also drop it off in person to their county board of elections office. Voters registered in the 25 counties in the Helene disaster area in Western North Carolina may return their absentee ballot to any early voting site in the state during early voting hours. Ballots will be kept secure and delivered to the voter’s county board of elections for processing. For more information on returning absentee-by-mail ballots, see Detailed Instructions to Vote By Mail.

    • Voting in Person Instead of Absentee. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it may choose instead to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day, November 5. Voters may discard the absentee ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.

    • Peace at the Polls. All voters should respect the rights of others to participate in the election. Election officials are trained to quickly address incidents that might interfere with a voter’s ability to cast their ballot. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

    • Voters in Need of Assistance. Voters in need of assistance may bring an eligible person to help them enter and exit the polling place or to help them complete their ballot according to the voter’s instructions. Election officials are also available to help voters. Curbside voting is also available for voters unable to enter the voting site. For more information, visit Curbside Voting.

